U.S. woman killed in shark attack off Nassau, Bahamas, police say

An American woman was killed in a shark attack Monday off the coast of Nassau, Bahamas, police said.

The unidentified woman was injured shortly before 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Before her encounter with the shark, she was paddleboarding with a relative about three-quarters of a mile off the shoreline, near the Sandals resort in Nassau, police said.

Authorities traveled by boat to reach her, police said.

Authorities performed CPR on her while bringing her back to shore but “discovered there was no sign of life,” police said.

Photos from the scene Monday captured by Reuters show police on the beach pushing what appears to be a covered body on a medical stretcher.

No other information was immediately available Monday afternoon.

