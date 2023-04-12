U.S. won't pursue charges in death in Mexico

Apr. 12—Federal prosecutors say they will not seek to file criminal charges in the killing of a Charlotte woman in October in Mexico in which a Jamestown woman is the suspect.

Robinson, 25, died Oct. 29 under suspicious circumstances while on vacation with six acquaintances. Authorities in Mexico have said a warrant was issued for the arrest of an American who traveled with Shanquella Robinson on a charge of femicide, a form of homicide.

Lawyers for the family of Shanquella Robinson have been imploring U.S. officials to either act on a pending extradition request to return the suspect to Mexico or file charges in the U.S.

In a joint statement Wednesday, U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina and Dena J. King of the Western District of North Carolina said that the decision not to pursue charges in the U.S. followed an investigation by the FBI.

"As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed. Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," the statement said.

Public attention has centered on claims that a Jamestown woman, Daejhanae Jackson, was the person seen in a video beating Robinson just before she died.

Mexican authorities have not publicly identified the person named in their arrest warrant, but attorneys for the Robinson family said last month that it is Jackson.