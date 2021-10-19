U.S. workers face layoffs as U.S COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

FILE PHOTO: Boeing employees protest vaccine mandate
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Layne
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nathan Layne

(Reuters) - Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19.

In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with the state's vaccine requirement. The coach, Nick Rolovich, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate earlier this month.

Thousands of police officers and firefighters in cities like Chicago and Baltimore are also at risk of losing their jobs in the coming days under mandates that require them to report their vaccination status or submit to regular coronavirus testing.

While controversial, the mandates have been effective at convincing many hesitant workers to get vaccinated against the virus, which has killed more than 700,000 people in the United States. Some 77% of eligible Americans have received at least one shot of a vaccine, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters last week.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been battling with the police union, which came out against the vaccine mandate for city workers. About a third of the city's 12,770 police employees missed a Friday deadline to report their vaccination status, and some officers have been put on no-pay status.

"Fundamentally, what this all is about is about saving lives. It's about maximizing the opportunity to create a safe workplace," Lightfoot said on Monday, accusing the union of tying to "induce an insurrection" by opposing the mandate.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police union president John Catanzara did not respond to a request for comment.

The White House, which announced sweeping vaccine requirements in a bid to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in the wake of a surge driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, has been a major catalyst behind the inoculation push.

On Friday, some 200 Boeing Co employees and others staged a protest over the planemaker's requirement that 125,000 workers be vaccinated by Dec. 8, under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

The rules for another order applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees are expected to be finalized soon.

Along with the mandate for federal workers and contractors, Biden's vaccine requirements will cover roughly 100 million people, about two-thirds of the U.S. workforce.

The White House has been meeting with executives of several major companies to discuss Biden's private-sector vaccination plan.

A wave of layoffs has already swept through the healthcare industry, which moved more quickly than others to impose vaccine mandates given the heightened COVID-19 exposure risk for patients and staff.

Nurses and other healthcare workers who chose to leave their jobs rather than be immunized recently told Reuters they could not get past their concern over a lack of long-term data on the three vaccines available in the United States.

While the vaccines received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in less than a year, medical experts have widely vouched for their safety, citing years of research, large clinical trials and real world data after hundreds of millions have been vaccinated worldwide.

Like WSU's Rolovich, many unvaccinated workers seeking an exemption have done so on religious grounds. It was not clear how a university committee in charge of weighing such exemptions ruled in his case.

School leaders said the mandate was aimed at ensuring the safety of its faculty and staff.

"Experience is showing that vaccine mandates help motivate people to complete the vaccination process," Marty Dickinson, WSU Board of Regents Chair, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar case

    A federal judge has denied motions to suppress video evidence found on electronic devices that were seized from former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also said Monday that a hearing on the motions isn't warranted, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

  • Protest in Sacramento over vaccine mandate in schools

    Protesters in Sacramento, California gather to speak out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools.

  • The cost of the ‘Billy Bus’ and other financial data from Missouri Senate race

    How much does it cost to get a giant picture of your face on the side of a campaign bus?

  • Explainer-Net zero: just patching over emissions or path for saving planet?

    More than 190 countries committed in 2015 to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in an effort to stave off the worst effects of climate change such as drought, flooding and loss of species. Scientists say bringing global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to 'net zero' by 2050 is the way to meet the central goal of the Paris Agreement, although it was left to individual states to work out how to achieve what they signed up to. Some such as Britain and France have enshrined a net zero 2050 target into law, while many other countries and countless companies have stated policies aiming for net zero by 2050.

  • Religious exemptions threaten to undermine US Covid vaccine mandates

    In California hundreds of public employees, including police and firefighters, are claiming ‘sincerely held’ objections to the vaccine A Santa Monica police officer watches as anti-vaccination protesters take part in a rally against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, in Santa Monica, California, in August. Photograph: Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images This month, California became the first state to require Covid-19 vaccines for all schoolchildren but the provision came with a loophole: students will be grant

  • Ex-worker smashes company cars with hammer and tries to burn down plant, NC cops say

    The ex-worker said she’d ‘burn the plant down and shoot it up’ before attempted arson.

  • Government unable to say how much net zero strategy will cost households

    The Treasury admit 'it is not possible to forecast household impacts' in their Net Zero Review.

  • Missionary group says 17 kidnapped in Haiti

    Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said on Sunday that 17 of its missionaries, including children, have been kidnapped in Haiti.In a statement, the group said five men, seven women and five children were abducted during a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday. Sixteen are Americans and one is a Canadian citizen.The Millersburg, Ohio, headquarters for Christian Aid Ministries on Sunday appeared to be closed.Multiple news outlets said the group was kidnapped by armed gang members in the capital of Port-au-Prince.Gang violence has surged in the Caribbean nation following the assassination of its president in July and an earthquake in August that killed over 2,000 people, crises that have displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters it was aware of the reports but did not offer details.

  • "My Kids, My Choice" parents protest vaccine mandate in Kern County

    “My kids, my choice.” It’s a conversation happening across the state of California as parents and students protest the California vaccine mandate for middle and high school students.

  • Washington State University fires football coach for refusing Covid-19 vaccine

    “This is a disheartening day for our football program,” a school official said.

  • The technologies that could bring America to net zero emissions by 2050

    The newest section of a project from Third Way, the Bipartisan Policy Project and Clean Air Task Force examines how energy breakthroughs could accelerate America's transition to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.Why it matters: The report chapter, provided first to Axios, is part of a broader effort known as the Decarb America Research Initiative, which explores the best ways to move the U.S. toward a net zero carbon emissions future by 2050.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Ranking the 10 best players in the Steelers OT win over the Seahawks

    Here are the 10 best players from the Steelers win over the Seahawks.

  • Nick Rolovich fired as coach at Washington State after refusing vaccine under state mandate

    Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under a state mandate and had sought a religious exemption.

  • Judge orders continued detention for Jan 6 riot defendant who sprayed police

    A federal judge on Monday ordered continued pre-trial detention for a Pennsylvania man charged with spraying a chemical irritant on police officers during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she found there was "clear and convincing evidence" to justify continuing detention of felony riot defendant Samuel Lazar, 37, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have alleged he was "obsessed" with firearms and Trump's false claims that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread fraud.

  • FDA vaccine panel recommends Moderna and J&J booster shots

    The FDA vaccine advisory panel is recommending booster shots for some Americans, and these recommendations will head to the FDA and CDC for further authorization. Dr. Ofer Levy, a voting member on that FDA vaccine panel, joins CBSN's Lana Zak for more on the story.

  • Jill Biden surprises her South Carolina 'prayer partner'

    Jill Biden on Sunday returned to the South Carolina Baptist church where she says she began to repair her relationship with God following her son's death from brain cancer six years ago. The first lady quietly flew to West Columbia for a surprise appearance at the 50th anniversary celebration for Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr. of Brookland Baptist Church.

  • Watch Ben Simmons' return to Sixers practice ahead of season opener

    Against all odds Ben Simmons is back in the Sixers' practice facility with his teammates, and we got a glimpse of the strange situation on Monday. By Adam Hermann

  • A high school is teaching teens to drive big rigs during the nationwide trucker shortage

    Amid a shortage in truck drivers, one high school is offering an elective class in truck driving to attract young talent to the industry.

  • 4 players Mets could non-tender in 2021-22 offseason

    Players on the 40-man roster who have fewer than six years of major league service time must be tendered a contract each offseason by the non-tender deadline.

  • Italy's Chinese feel penalised by COVID Green Pass rules

    One of Italy's largest Chinese communities says it is being unfairly penalised by the government's mandatory COVID-19 health pass and has asked the authorities for a flexible interpretation of the rules. The so-called Green Pass, showing proof of COVID immunity through vaccination, previous infection or a negative test, has triggered protests in several Italian cities since the government made it mandatory in the workplace from Oct. 15. The latest complaints come from the 25,000-strong Chinese community in the Tuscan city of Prato, which grew up around the local textile industry.