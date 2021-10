The Daily Beast

Milwaukee Police DepartmentAuthorities are desperately searching for a 3-year-old boy who vanished on Thursday not long after his mom was found dead in the backyard of a home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.The Milwaukee Police Department, joined by local, state, and federal agencies, have been “actively searching” for Major Harris, whose mom’s suspected killer reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, just as cops were moving to apprehend him.Police said the body of Harris’ mom, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25,