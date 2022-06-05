U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) investors are sitting on a loss of 71% if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So we hope that those who held U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 71% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 39% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because U.S. Xpress Enterprises made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises grew its revenue by 14% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 71%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 71%. The market shed around 11%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 12% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for U.S. Xpress Enterprises you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

