UA doesn’t need Germany’s Taurus missiles to attack Moscow, but has other plans for them – FM Kuleba

Ukraine does not need Taurus missiles to attack Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in an interview with Bild.

"We don’t need Taurus (missiles) to attack Moscow,” he said. “We don’t need Western long-range missiles to attack Moscow or any other part of Russian territory."

Ukraine needs the Taurus missiles to destroy Russian military infrastructure behind the frontlines on the Ukrainian territory, he said.

There are still hopes of changing the (German) federal government's mind, despite the Bundestag's (German parliament) decision against supplying the Taurus, Kuleba said.

"We will never give up! We are still negotiating with the federal government on this,” he said.

The Bundestag did not support the bill on the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine during a vote on Jan. 17. Only 178 deputies out of 666 voted "for".

During his visit to Kyiv in November 2023, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters that Germany would not supply Kyiv with Taurus missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hesitant because he believes Ukraine would use the weapons to strike inside Russia.

Berlin is still not ready to provide Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Jan. 3, while at the same time condemning Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine and calling them a war crime, Germany’s Tagesschau reported on Jan. 3.



