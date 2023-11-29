UA identifies Russian General responsible for torture, beatings, and kidnap of Ukrainians in Lyman

Russian General Yevgeny Poplavsky, who serves as the Central Military District’s deputy commander, has been sent a notice of suspicion for leading the torture of civilians during the occupation of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, the Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Telegram on Nov. 29.

Read also: Ukraine indicts Russian General Sergey Kobylash over deadly missile attack on Uman

Poplavsky personally led repressions against members of the resistance movement and gave orders to torture and kidnap Ukrainians. On Apr. 20, 2022, Poplavsky and his subordinates broke into the house of a local businessman in Lyman and demanded access to his warehouse to shoot fake videos about Russian "delivery of humanitarian aid".

When refused, the businessman was forced to "thank the occupiers for their help” while his wife, locked in the house’s basement, was threatened with a grenade.

Lyman was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Oct. 3. 2022.

Poplavsky is served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (ordering actions aimed at violating the laws and customs of war). He faces eight to twelve years in prison.

Read also: Russian FSB agent scouting Ukraine’s military equipment movements in Kharkiv Oblast’s border areas detained by SBU

As the occupier is on the territory not controlled by Kyiv, measures are being taken to hold him accountable for crimes against Ukraine, the SBU said.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine