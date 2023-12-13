UA officials need to correct multi-million dollar budget shortfall. Here’s their plan

University of Arizona officials and the Arizona Board of Regents will meet Wednesday afternoon to hear how officials intend to correct UA’s immediate cash flow concerns.

In an ABOR report included in Wednesday’s agenda, the board said the university is $240 million short in its annual budget to meet its cashflow requirements.

In the report, officials said UA spent its reserves down by more than $100 million through both planned and unplanned investments. The university increased research spending, and had to cover the costs of inflation and a higher number of students qualifying for financial aid.

The board is now proposing changes in how it oversees Arizona’s public university system. The changes seek increased oversight of UA, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.

Controversy: UA Global Campus set for new leadership as top official steps down

Increased oversight from ABOR

The changes detailed in ABOR’s report call for additional financial supervision over each of the three universities. The proposal includes budget restrictions to prevent overspending from individual university departments and limitations on financial aid for out-of-state students.

The trio of schools will also be a part of a peer review of their financial plans involving all three state universities. That will be in addition to an annual summit where each of the universities will share innovations in how they are handling their budgets and collaborate with one another.

What’s next for UA?

In Tuesday’s documents, the board said they will ask UA President Robbins to bring on outside experts for guidance on any budget changes. Over the next year, Robbins and those experts will be expected to update the ABOR University Governance and Operations Committee on their progress.

On Monday, the UA Faculty Senate voted to endorse a call from the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences for an external audit of the university’s finances. The Senate did not specify exactly what the audit would entail or who would conduct it.

“This would be a largely symbolic vote,” said Leila Hudson, the faculty chair.

The proposed audit would be in addition to any internal audits or the annual state audit of university finances. The last state agency audit of UA was conducted in June — before the current fiscal year began.

In the meeting, faculty suggested the additional probe could be used to investigate specific questions they had not answered by other audits.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: UA officials to present plan to correct budget shortfall