UA plans to renovate the exterior of Yocum Hall, current students express feelings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas campus was just approved for exterior renovations of Yocum Hall, one of the largest dorm buildings, by the Board of Trustees and current students express how they feel about new updates.

“It’s a little older, but it’s not bad. I mean, it gets the job done,” said Maddox Govea, a freshman who currently lives in Yocum Hall.

Yocum Hall hasn’t seen renovations or construction since 1963. Govea says he’s lived in Yocum Hall since the start of the Spring semester, and noticed the perks of living there.

“I love the people in the dorm. It’s convenient to the Walton School of Business, where I have a couple of classes. So I really like that about it, right across the street,” said Govea.

But he says the building also has its downfalls.

“It’s an older dorm. It could use a renovation. So, I mean, I think it’s good for this building. There’s definitely some wear and tear on the building,” said Govea.

“A lot of problems with like AC and just things in the doors are really bad. Like, yeah, we just had to get our door fixed because it wasn’t shutting all the way,” said Ava Scheidemantel, Ava Brezovsky, and Izzy Neilsen, freshmen at the U of A.

While there are no approved plans to address the interior, the U of A Board of Trustees approved a 14 million dollar proposal to renovate the exterior of Yocum Hall. Improvements include waterproofing the building, repairing concrete ledges, remodeling entranceways, and replacing the roof.

The University expects construction to start in May and its completion date is still unknown.

“I’m disappointed and sad because we just don’t get the nice new features. It definitely would be helpful for, like, people next year. Oh, yeah. I think it’ll be even more popular to stay here,” said Scheidemantel, Brezovsky, and Neilsen.

The estimated total cost to fully renovate Yocum Hall is projected to be 81.2 million dollars. However, there are no approved plans to renovate the interior of the building at this time.

