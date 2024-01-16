UA takes out important RU aircraft, Zelenskyy in Davos, good news coming on munitions

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

● Ukraine confirms destruction of Russian A-50 and Il-22 warplanes

The Ukrainian Air Force is responsible for downing a Russian airborne early warning and control A-50 aircraft, as well as an Il-22M11 airborne command post, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, officially confirmed on Telegram on Jan. 15.

● Russia focusing on destruction of Ukraine's defense industry, not power grid, says Ukrainian intelligence

Russia is currently focused on destroying Ukraine's defense industry, but the threat to the power grid remains, deputy head of Ukrainian intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, said in an interview with Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine on Jan. 15.





● Negotiations to lift Romanian trucker blockade at Ukrainian border fail

Negotiations between Romanian truckers, farmers, and the Finance Ministry have failed, Romanian channel TVR reported on Jan. 14.





● Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for Davos and meetings with Swiss leaders

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland to meet with Swiss leaders and participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, his office said in an announcement on Telegram on Jan. 15.





● Historic step: Ukraine ensures gas self-sufficiency for the first time since independence

Ukraine has amassed enough natural gas reserves to meet winter heating needs without Russian imports for the first time since gaining independence, Naftogaz reported.





● Ukrnafta reports increased oil and gas extraction volumes in 2023

Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas company Ukrnafta extracted 1.41 million tons of oil and 1.09 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023, the company reported on Jan. 15.





● Ukraine will never agree to a ceasefire or another frozen conflict scenario — Yermak to Davos

The current Ukrainian government will not agree to a frozen conflict and will continue to work towards the liberation of occupied Ukrainian territories, Zelenskyy’s chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak, said following the Ukrainian Peace Formula meeting in Davos on Jan.14.





● ‘Good news’ regarding air defenses, missiles, drones, and ammunition is on the way — Zelenskyy

Good news is on the way regarding the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, and Ukraine can expect to see more drones, missiles, and electronic warfare (EW) equipment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Jan. 14.





● UN calls for $3.1 billion in aid for Ukraine

The UN has called on the international community to raise $3.1 billion in aid for Ukrainians impacted by Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, in a statement by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on Jan. 15.





● Russia reportedly produces 330-350 Shahed drones monthly

Russia is producing between 330 and 350 Shahed kamikaze UAVs every month, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine on Jan. 15.

