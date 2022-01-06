🌱 UAB's Message About COVID Tests + Warming Stations Downtown

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! Here's everything you need to know going on in Birmingham today, as the temperatures are about to drop into the 20s. Which brings me to my first item of the day, which is that the BJCC will have warming stations open for the next few days. Also, in other health-related news, UAB officials sent an urgent message to the public yesterday saying not to go to the emergency room to get tested for COVID-19, as healthcare workers are alreasy stretched beyond their limits. Read more about it below.

First, today's weather:

Cooler with a few showers. High: 48 Low: 23.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Birmingham:

BJCC warming stations are available for four days as the Birmingham metro braces for freezing temperatures coming over the next few days. (al.com) Like I was saying, UAB is urging people not to go to the emergency room to get tested for COVID-19, as staff is already strained from the rise in cases locally. (Birmingham Patch) UAB's Dr Michael Saag discusses the new CDC COVID guidelines amid a significant surge in cases throughout Alabama. (WBRC) The parents of Paighton Houston have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Tin Roof bar, the City of Birmingham and the man accused of dumping her body. (Trussvilletribune) The Macy’s at Brookwood Village, which has been open at that location for more than three decades, is closing. (WBRC)

From our sponsor:

Hey Birmingham, are you looking to buy a house, refinance or just explore your options? Check out the new Patch Mortgage Center for all your home financing needs!

Today in Birmingham:

Cheer on the UAB Blazers women's basketball team at Bartow Arena as they take on North Texas. (6 p.m.)

Catch actor, comedian and radio personality Roderick Minger live at the Stardome Comedy Club. (7 p.m.)

Test your knowledge at Trivia Night at Black Market Bar & Grill in the Colonnade. (9 p.m.)

From my notebook:

If you think this West End mural is special, wait until you hear the story behind it [PHOTOS] (Bham Now)

Greater Birmingham Humane Society needs dog houses. As colder weather moves into our area hundreds of dogs will be left out in the cold. We always recommend that you bring your pet indoors during extreme temperatures, but some animals will not be so lucky. (Facebook)

US National Weather Service warns that freezing rain is possible in the northwestern counties Thursday morning. Scattered showers are expected with freezing temperatures. (Facebook)

The Birmingham Police Department welcomes back to Officer Scott who will be returning to BPD as a retired rehire after completing a 26-year of service with the Birmingham Police Department. (Facebook)

Story continues





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Loving the Birmingham Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at michael.seale@patch.com

That's it for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Michael Seale

About me: I am a lifelong Alabama resident with more than two decades of media under my belt. I have worked for a daily newspaper, a weekly newspaper, a monthly magazine, a television station and a couple of radio stations. I also tried my hand at marketing for a little while. But I love writing news. This opportunity to bring Patch to Birmingham is a chance for my hometown to benefit from a new - and better - way to read and receive news.

This article originally appeared on the Birmingham Patch