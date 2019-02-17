UAE announces $1.1 billion of military deals with international companies: IDEX

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan attends the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Sunday it had signed military deals worth 3.87 billion UAE dirhams ($1.1 billion) with international companies.

A spokesman for the IDEX defense conference said the UAE had also announced military deals worth 1.1 billion UAE dirhams with local companies.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Mark Potter)