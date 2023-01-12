UAE’s Astra Tech Buys Botim, Bolstering Push to Create Super App

Adveith Nair
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- United Arab Emirates-based technology investment firm Astra Tech bought the Gulf region’s most popular voice-calling app, Botim, taking it a step closer to creating a platform that will offer everything from instant messaging to digital payments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The deal will make Astra Tech one of the largest communications technology platforms in the Middle East and North Africa. The firm didn’t provide a value for Botim, which it bought from a group of UAE investors, but said the app has 90 million registered and 25 million monthly active users.

The UAE, where 85% of the population are foreigners, blocks calls from applications such as Microsoft Corp.’s Skype, Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp and Apple Inc’s FaceTime. That has driven up user numbers for Botim, which is one of few apps UAE residents can use to make voice calls over the internet.

In addition to free video and voice calls, Botim offers money transfers within the UAE, phone recharges as well as bill payments locally and internationally, according to a statement. Following the acquisition, Astra Tech will allow users to pay bills and access government services through the app, and order food and groceries.

“Botim will be the first of its kind in the region to simplify interactions of hundreds of millions of users, allowing them to engage and transact seamlessly,” Astra Tech Founder Abdallah Abu Sheikh said.

Astra Tech joins firms including Uber Technologies Inc.’s Middle Eastern subsidiary Careem in building out so-called Super Apps. Careem’s app will allow access to services including food delivery, grocery shopping, shipping and bike rentals — all sectors that boomed during the pandemic.

Read More: Uber’s Careem Seeks $500 Million From Abu Dhabi and Saudi Funds

The deal comes days after Astra Tech said PayBy, which it acquired in August, received central bank approval to provide services including money transfers and payments. The company aims to integrate these services within Botim, enabling users to pay utility bills or transact with stores online.

Astra Tech, founded last year, has raised $500 million from investors including Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence firm G42. The firm expects to announce further plans for Botim at the end of the first quarter and will continue to seek further acquisitions for the app.

Its first acquisition was Rizek, which connects users to vendors offering services from car rentals and Covid tests to housekeeping and personal training. Rizek, whose investors include Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, was valued at $75 million in its last funding round and has more than a million users.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Payton Pritchard with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 01/11/2023

  • It ‘keeps us awake’: Navy leaders say sailor suicides are huge concern

    “Mental health is a vexing problem for us," Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said.

  • Pro-democracy activists in Brazil demand retribution for Sunday's capital riots

    Thousands of people in Brazil held pro-democracy rallies on Monday. Many are calling for retribution after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government institutions on Sunday. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with BBC correspondent Nomia Iqbal about the next steps in this investigation.

  • Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly called for companies to increase wages, a plea that has gained urgency as prices for everyday goods have surged.

  • Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital launch $1B venture fund to invest in web3

    Venom Foundation, a layer-1 blockchain licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market, and investment manager Iceberg Capital have partnered to launch a $1 billion venture fund, the two firms announced on Wednesday. The $1 billion vehicle, Venom Ventures Fund (VVF), is a blockchain-agnostic fund that will invest in pre-seed to Series A rounds for web3 protocols and decentralized applications (dApps) that focus on trends like payments, asset management, DeFi, banking services and GameFi. The fund’s leadership team includes Peter Knez, ex-CIO of BlackRock and former global CIO for fixed income at Barclays Global Investors, and Mustafa Kheriba, a board member for multiple family offices and long-term investment professional in the Middle East and North African regions.

  • Major EU privacy decisions against Meta's legal basis for ads raise fresh complaints

    Privacy watchers keen to dig into the regulatory reasoning underpinning two major decisions against Meta earlier this month -- which struck down Facebook and Instagram's claim of contractual necessity as a valid legal basis to run behavioral advertising on users in the European Union -- can now sift through the detail after the complainant, privacy rights group noyb, published the decision documents online. You can find the 188-page Facebook decision here and the 196-page Instagram decision here -- both of which feature redactions made by Meta as it was allowed to  remove commercially sensitive information so some juicy details are missing. Meta's lead data protection regulator, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), issued the final decisions but only after more than a year of dispute with over EU DPAs who disagreed with its draft decision (which did not object to Meta claiming contractual necessity to microtarget ads); and, at the last, after incorporating a binding decision by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) -- which settled the dispute by forcing the DPC to reject Meta's claim of contractual necessity.

  • India's auto show set to feature electric cars, scooters

    GREATER NOIDA, India (Reuters) -Electric cars, scooters and trucks are expected to take centre stage at India's biennial car show which kicks off on Wednesday on the outskirts of New Delhi after a year-long postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Firms from Hyundai Motor to SAIC Motor, BYD and Tata Motors are set to focus on electric cars. Meanwhile Suzuki Motor Corp's India unit Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Motor are expected to showcase other technologies as well, in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

  • 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, bracket

    The 2023 Australian Open women's singles draw and bracket is led by top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland and includes American Coco Gauff.

  • Idaho Lawmaker Goes Beserk at School Board Meeting Over Trans Issues

    Caldwell School DistrictA retired Marine who survived combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, newly elected Idaho State Sen. Chris Trakel waded into a culture war skirmish over transgender students’ rights this week.The Republican ended up being shut down by a volunteer school board chair, who otherwise handles escrow for a title company.The meeting of the Caldwell School District board on Tuesday night was meant to discuss a host of possible policies concerning “gender identity and sexual orientation.”

  • Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Smashes Publisher's First-Day Sales Record with 1.4 Million Copies Sold

    The Duke of Sussex's "unflinching" memoir broke Penguin Random House publishing records on its first day of sales

  • Danny Masterson to face a new sexual assault trial

    Masterson, 46, has always maintained his innocence.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rallies Into CPI Inflation Report; Amazon Leads Megacaps

    The stock market rallied again, with investors betting on a tame CPI inflation report Thursday. Amazon led megacaps higher.

  • FTX bankruptcy documents show list of investors set to be completely wiped out, including Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

    Other investors on FTX's equity-holder list include Wall Street's elite hedge funds and growth investors, according to the bankruptcy document.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • Intel (INTC) Sets Milestone With 4th-Gen Xeon Processor Launch

    With a purpose-built workload-first approach, the products mark a landmark achievement by Intel (INTC) and are likely to strengthen its leading market position.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]