UAE Blames Gas Cylinder as New Blast Prompts Attack Fears

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said a blast that rocked the capital overnight was caused by an exploding gas cylinder and warned the public not to spread rumors amid heightened fears following a series of missile and drone attacks.

Civil defense teams in Abu Dhabi evacuated a building and there were no casualties, the UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.

The U.S. embassy initially warned its citizens to remain on alert following “reports of a possible missile or drone strike” but later clarified that its message was not intended to cast doubt on the cause of the explosion.

“Against the backdrop of recent security incidents, reports of audible and visible explosions in Abu Dhabi early this morning prompted the Embassy to issue a security alert to American citizens and personnel,” a U.S. embassy spokesman said in a statement. “Subsequently, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority issued a public notification” that it was a gas explosion.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group has claimed three missile and drone attacks on the oil exporter and Middle East business hub in recent weeks. A similar attack on the UAE this month was claimed by a separate group, which is believed by analysts to be tied to Iraq-based pro-Iranian militia.

UAE authorities confirmed those earlier attacks.

The latest blast came as the U.S. said it was sending a warship and fighter jets to help the UAE fend off attacks. The UAE hosts about 2,000 American troops at a base in Abu Dhabi, and the U.S. last month warned against travel to the Gulf nation, in part due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis since 2015, after they swept through northern Yemen and captured the capital from the internationally-recognized government.

The Iran-backed group regularly fires missiles and drones at neighboring Saudi Arabia, but attacks on the UAE had, until recently, been rare.

The incidents could upset fragile diplomatic efforts to ease Tehran’s frictions with Gulf Arab neighbors as well as complicate broader negotiations to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers with talks this week entering what envoys have described as a critical stage.

