UAE envoy: Yemen's Houthis used missiles in Abu Dhabi attack

AYA BATRAWY and MALAK HARB
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen's Houthi rebels used cruise and ballistic missiles, in addition to drones, in an attack on Abu Dhabi this week that killed three people and set off fires at a fuel depot and an international airport, the Emirati ambassador to the United States said Wednesday.

The remarks by Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba marked an official acknowledgement that missiles — and not just drones — were used in Monday's attack, claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis.

“Several attacks — a combination of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones — targeted civilian sites” in the United Arab Emirates, Al-Otaiba said.

“Several were intercepted, a few of them didn’t and three innocent civilians unfortunately lost their lives," he added in remarks at a virtual event hosted by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. The event was held to discuss U.S. policies and Israeli relations with the UAE and Bahrain.

Al-Otaiba did not respond to further questions from The Associated Press about how many missiles targeted the UAE and how many were intercepted.

Gulf Arab states, as well as the U.S., U.N. experts and others have previously accused Iran of supplying arms to the Houthis, a charge that Tehran denies.

The missiles and drones with bombs attached — if they were fired from the Houthis' stronghold in northern Yemen — would have needed to travel some 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) to reach targets in Abu Dhabi.

Monday's attack targeted an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in an industrial zone outside the city center of the Emirati capital, as well as an area of Abu Dhabi International Airport still under construction.

The attack killed two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Six people also were wounded at the oil and gas facility when a fire caused an explosion of fuel tankers. Police in Abu Dhabi said preliminary investigations suggested the possibility of drones sparking the fires.

The Houthis said they fired five ballistic missiles and a number of explosive-laden drones in their attack. They said they targeted the airports of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the world's busiest for international transits, as well as an oil refinery and other sensitive Emirati facilities. There was no indication Dubai was hit in Monday's attack.

The UAE was a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that entered Yemen's civil war in 2015, after the Houthis had overrun the capital of Sanaa the previous year and ousted the country's president from power. Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its forces from the conflict, it remains heavily involved in the war and supports local militias on the ground in Yemen.

Earlier this month, Yemeni government forces, aided by Saudi airstrikes and Emirati-backed fighters known as the Giants Brigades, took back the province of Shabwa from the Houthis. The loss of this key province was a blow to Houthi efforts to complete their control of the entire northern half of Yemen.

In a statement after the attack, the Houthis warned they would target other vital facilities in the UAE if it continued escalations against the group.

The Houthis have used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia and oil targets in the Persian Gulf over the course of Yemen's war, now in its eighth year. Monday’s attack was the UAE’s first acknowledgement of being hit by the Houthis. There have been several civilian deaths in Saudi Arabia from cross-border Houthi attacks.

The Saudi-led coalition intensified airstrikes on the Houthis across Yemen late Monday, including in Sanaa. At least 14 people, including a senior Houthi military official, were killed in one airstrike in Saana, the group said. The office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said that there were five civilians among the dead.

The U.S., meanwhile, condemned the attack against the UAE. The Biden administration vowed to work with the UAE and international partners to hold the Houthis accountable, though it has also repeatedly criticized civilian deaths caused by coalition airstrikes in Yemen.

Al-Otaiba said the UAE is pressing Washington to designate once again the Houthis as a terrorist organization. The ambassador and the UAE's Director of National Intelligence Ali Al-Shamsi are holding meetings in Washington on Wednesday with officials from the White House and Congress to press for this.

President Joe Biden's administration revoked the designation of Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist group in February, undoing a decision by the Trump administration to brand the group as a terrorist organization.

A U.S. designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group would limit aid to Yemen. The war has killed 130,000 people in Yemen — both civilians and fighters — and has exacerbated hunger and famine across the impoverished country.

___

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack

    Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel's leader. Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday when three tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. On Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned what he described as a "terrorist drone attack".

  • Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019

    ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) -Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group on the capital Sanaa killed at least 20 people overnight, including civilians, Houthi media and residents said, in one of its deadliest attacks since 2019. The air strikes followed Monday's drone and missile attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-says-suspects-drones-behind-abu-dhabi-fires-yemens-houthis-claim-attack-2022-01-17 on coalition partner the United Arab Emirates that was claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthis and killed three people. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "expresses his concern and deplores" the coalition air strikes, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

  • Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

    Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for deadly drone attack in Abu Dhabi

    A suspected drone attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, police said/

  • Iran deal requires faster diplomacy or slower nuclear advances: U.S. official

    To get a deal, Iran will have to either accelerate its pace at the negotiating table or slow down the pace of its nuclear program to buy more time for diplomacy, a senior U.S. official involved in the Vienna nuclear talks tells Axios.Why it matters: Biden administration officials have set the end of January or beginning of February as an unofficial deadline for the talks, in large part because they believe Iran's nuclear advances will soon render the 2015 deal ineffective.Get market news worthy

  • In pictures: Snow falls in Algeria's Sahara Desert

    The ice crystals leave stunning patterns in the sands of the Sahara, the world's largest hot desert.

  • UAE asks U.S. to reinstate Houthi terrorist designation after attack

    Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed asked Secretary of State Tony Blinken in a phone call Monday to re-designate the Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization, a senior Emirati official told Axios.Why it matters: Less than a month after he assumed office, President Biden rolled back the Trump administration’s decision to make the designation. He said it hampered humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people. Since then, the Houthis have escalated their attacks against Saudi Arabi

  • Bipartisan group pushes reforms to protect election officials

    A bipartisan group seeking to update the Electoral Count Act of 1887 has other election reforms in mind, including creating federal penalties for harassing and intimidating state election officials — with improperly removing them among the punishable offenses, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The 50-50 Senate is unlikely to pass broad-based bills like the Freedom to Vote Act or the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, so the ECA has emerged as a consensus target for more limited electio

  • Guatemala pushes back 622 migrants from U.S.-bound caravan

    Guatemalan authorities said on Monday they have sent back more than 600 migrants who entered the country in a caravan that was bound for the United States. Guatemala's foreign ministry said 622 people, mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua, entered through border posts with Honduras, with minors making up about a quarter of the group. The caravan left Honduras on Saturday but was largely broken up over the weekend.

  • Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi rebels in Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack

    More than a dozen people were killed by Saudi airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday night, in an apparent response to an attack on the capital of the United Arab Emirates by the Houthi militia earlier in the day.The attack on Sanaa hit the home of Brig. Gen. Abdullah Qassem al-Junaid, former leader of the air force academy in Sanaa, and killed the general, along with his wife and son and five other members of the household, according...

  • Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Iranian counterpart Wednesday, hailing the two countries' cooperation on the crisis in Syria and other international issues. Greeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of their talks at the Kremlin, Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism." Russia and Iran have joined forces to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad, helping his government reclaim most of the country's territory after a devastating civil war.

  • Winter Storm Buries Toronto Suburb in Snow

    The Toronto suburb of Etobicoke was buried in snow on Monday, January 17, amid a winter storm warning for the region.Video filmed by Twitter user @trulylally in Etobicoke around 8:30 am shows the snow piled high on vehicles and shrubbery.Up to 60 centimeters (about 23.6 inches) of snowfall was expected in Toronto while blowing snow would “significantly” reduce visibility, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.Several highways were temporarily closed, police said, as heavy snow and icy conditions caused traffic incidents. Credit: @trulylally via Storyful

  • Ed Dodds withdrawing from Bears’ GM search

    The Bears interviewed Ed Dodds for their GM position on Monday. Two days later, Dodds has backed out of the running.

  • Taliban economy conference in Kabul stresses need for funds

    Five months into their rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban have increased revenue, cracked down on corruption and collected a surprising $1 billion in exports, the U.N. representative for the country said Wednesday. At the same time, Deborah Lyons, head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, stressed the need for the Taliban to be inclusive and guarantee the rights of minorities and women. Lyons spoke at a one-day economic conference organized by the Taliban — their first such event, held at a time when Afghanistan teeters on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse.

  • Family of Amazon driver, among 6 workers killed in Illinois tornado, sues company

    The estate of Amazon delivery driver, Austin McEwan, killed when tornadoes tore through Edwardsville, Illinois, sues company.

  • Random notes: Buzz Williams following a familiar pattern at Texas A&M

    Kentucky’s TyTy Washington, Alabama’s slide, Rex Chapman’s CNN show and NFL playoff predictions.

  • U.S. and UAE discuss steps to enhance security after Abu Dhabi attack

    U.S. envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking traveled to the Gulf on Wednesday in the aftermath of an attack by Houthi rebels that killed three people in Abu Dhabi.Why it matters: Lenderking's trip was previously planned but became much more urgent after the attack threatened new escalation in the fighting in Yemen and more broadly in the region. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also spoke Wednesday with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Paterson police officer indicted after video-recorded beating from 2020

    Indicted Paterson police officer Kevin Patino becomes the 11th city cop charged with crimes since 2018.

  • A Massive, 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Is Zooming Past Earth Tonight

    It'll get close enough to view with a six-inch telescope.

  • Swine fever-hit Philippines sees 'substantial' growth in hog population

    The Philippines' swine inventory increased by about 700,000 heads over the last 12 months owing to a repopulation programme, following two years of declines due to African swine fever outbreaks, an agriculture official said on Tuesday. The inventory has risen to 9.8 million heads, from 9.1 million a year ago, said Reildrin Morales, director of the Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Animal Industry. The Philippines, the world's seventh-biggest pork importer before local demand was hammered by the pandemic, has been hit hard by such outbreaks and forced to ramp up pork imports to address an acute domestic shortage and temper food inflation.