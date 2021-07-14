UAE inaugurates embassy in Tel Aviv

Opening ceremony of the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv
·1 min read
In this article:
TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, with Israel's president attending the flag-raising ceremony.

The embassy is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and its opening followed the inauguration of Israel's embassy in the UAE last month.

The UAE's ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, raised his country's flag outside the Stock Exchange building, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his side.

Brought together by shared worries about Iran and hopes for commercial boons, the UAE and Bahrain normalised relations with Israel last year under the "Abraham Accords" crafted by the administration of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sudan and Morocco have since also moved to establish ties with Israel.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

    President Joe Biden does not yet have enough support from fellow Democrats to secure $400 billion in spending for at-home care for the elderly and disabled that the economy desperately needs, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Monday. Raimondo, who is paying for round-the-clock care for her own 90-year-old mother, said America's aging demographics were going to hit the country "like a ton of bricks" without increased federal aid, and warned the current situation was "untenable." Failure to act, she said in an interview, would harm the U.S. economy by making it difficult for women - who fell out of the workforce by the millions during the COVID-19 pandemic - often to look after out-of-school children or parents - to return to work or remain in the workforce.