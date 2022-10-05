UAE non-oil private sector maintains strong growth in September – PMI

People shop at The Dubai Mall in Dubai
·2 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector maintained brisk activity growth in September, albeit at a slightly slower pace than August, as new business drove gains in output and employment, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 56.1 in September from 56.7 in August, which was a 38-month high and remained well above the series average since 2009 of 54.2.

Despite the slight fall in the index, it "was nonetheless indicative of another strong pace of improvement in the non-oil economy," wrote David Owen, economist at survey compiler S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"At a time of heightened global recession risks, these findings suggest that domestic businesses are keeping well clear of economic storms in other regions, helped by above-trend rates of growth in output and new business as the country continues to recover from the pandemic."

The output sub-index that measures business activity fell to 61.7 in September from 64.5 in August, which was its highest since June 2019.

Employment fell marginally to 51.4 in September from 51.5 in August, the sub-index's strongest reading since August 2021.

"Low price pressures are also helping to drive growth, with September data pointing to another month where inflation had rapidly come off the boil since the first half of the year," Owen wrote.

"Despite input costs rising (after dropping in August), they did only slightly, as downward movements for a swathe of commodity prices helped to ease the burden on firms' procurement budgets. Subsequently, input purchasing increased at the fastest rate for over three years, helping to boost inventories and supporting both higher new orders and stronger output expectations for the next 12 months."

Expectations for output over the next 12 months rose considerably in September to the sub-index's highest reading since June.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan vows to protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group

    Taiwan will use the new U.S.-led "Chip 4" group to safeguard the interests of Taiwanese companies and to ensure supply chain resilience, a deputy minister said on Wednesday, though he added that the group had no agenda yet. A preliminary meeting of the group took place last week with representatives from Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and Japan attending. A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • Power Restored in Bangladesh After 96 Million Suffer Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Power was being restored across Bangladesh after the worst blackouts since 2014 cut supply to half the country, disrupting hospitals to road traffic and internet networks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since

  • Taiwan Sept export growth seen cooling further: Reuters Poll

    Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's leading exporters of technology goods. Taiwan's Finance Ministry has predicted September exports could be in a range of a 3% contraction to a 1% expansion from a year earlier.

  • Thai inflation rate slows in September, central bank seen hiking further

    Thailand's headline inflation rate was less than expected in September, decelerating from the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, but above-target consumer prices reinforced expectations of a further interest rate hike in November. The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.41% in September from a year earlier, helped by easing energy prices and last year's low base, and down from August's 7.86% increase, which was a 14-year high, according to commerce ministry data. The reading compared with a forecast rise of 6.60% in a Reuters poll, and the central bank's target range of 1% to 3% for headline inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Bottom Is Near for Emerging Market Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- After a long stretch of steep losses, emerging and Asian stocks are close to completing their current bear-market cycle, Morgan Stanley said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIt’s highly

  • Canadian factory activity shrinks for 2nd month as rate hikes weigh

    Canadian manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in September as higher borrowing costs and an uncertain economic outlook contributed to a drop in new orders, but the pace of decline lessened, data showed on Monday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.8 in September after falling to 48.7 in August, its lowest level since June 2020. "Output and new orders continued to fall with the sector still feeling the repercussions of material shortages and delivery delays," Shreeya Patel, an economist at S&P Global, said in a statement.

  • Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

    Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Gold Falls After Two-Day Surge With Fed Rate Stance in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined -- after surging past $1,700 an ounce on Tuesday -- as traders weighed whether central banks may moderate their hawkish stances after the release of weak US data.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally S

  • National Taco Day: Where to find the best deals

    Food reporter Brooke DiPalma outlines where to find the best deals on National Taco Day, including Moe's Southwest Grill.

  • Asteroid struck by Nasa probe leaves 10,000km trail

    A telescope in Chile captures an image of a comet-like plume of debris behind the giant rock.

  • Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe

    One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains. An investigation by The Associated Press in January revealed how Sao Paulo-based Marsam shared ownership links and processes gold on behalf of an intermediary accused by Brazilian prosecutors of buying tarnished gold from Indigenous territories and other protected areas. A former partner at Marsam, Dirceu Frederico Sobrinho, has been at the center of recent gold rush in the Amazon, purchasing through a separate company he controls more than 2 billion reais ($388 million) worth of gold last year from wildcat miners at 252 sites.

  • U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a measure of manufacturing employment contracted last month for the fourth time this year. ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee chair Timothy Fiore said "companies are now managing head counts through hiring freezes and attrition to lower levels, with medium- and long-term demand more uncertain."

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Letters to the Editor: Stop explaining away gas price gouging in California

    Readers are fed up with relentless increases in gas prices in California, and the explanations that are used to justify them.

  • California is giving out $1,050 inflation relief checks

    Qualifying Californians will receive relief payments via direct deposit or debit card starting this Friday.

  • Five reasons why China's economy is in trouble

    President Xi Jinping faces his greatest challenge yet ahead of a historic Communist Party meeting.

  • I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.

    Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.

  • Trump Uses CNN Lawsuit to Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than 24 hours after filing suit against CNN, former President Donald Trump is asking his supporters to donate to his cause. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets Wrap“I am SUING the Corrupt

  • What will happen with inflation, interest rates and housing? Here’s what to expect in the next two years, and what could go wrong.

    How does the Fed affect the rest of us? Here's an explainer, and when to expect lower prices for groceries, possibly higher unemployment, and what you can do for now