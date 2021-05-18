UAE to offer booster shot to recipients of Sinopharm vaccine

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a man receives his Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a medical staffer at Guru Nanak Darbar temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates says it will offer booster shots to those who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine six months after vaccination. The announcement Tuesday, May 18, 2021, comes after some in the UAE received a third shot amid concerns of a low antibody response from the vaccine. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday that it will begin offering a third booster shot to recipients of the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine six months after their initial two-shot vaccination.

The brief statement comes after some residents in the UAE reported receiving a third shot amid concerns about their antibody levels. Adding to the efficacy concerns, China’s top disease control official last month said that current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus.

China has distributed hundreds of millions of doses of domestically made vaccines abroad and is relying on them for its own mass immunization campaign. The state-owned company has not publicly published peer-reviewed data on the final stage clinical trial research and been criticized for a lack of transparency.

“As part of the state’s proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society, the door has been opened for the public to receive an additional supportive dose of Sinopharm vaccine for people who have received the vaccine previously and who have completed more than six months on the second dose,” said Dr. Farida al-Hosani, an Emirati health spokeswoman, during a statement broadcast on state television.

The UAE initially said the vaccine was 86% effective in the first public release of information on the shot’s efficacy. But in the time since, it has offered no study data to support its figures.

In March, an official from a state-linked company distributing Sinopharm in the UAE acknowledged “a very small number” had already received booster shots of Sinopharm in the UAE. That interview with a state-owned radio network sparked confusion among those who already received Sinopharm and were later told they couldn’t then change to another vaccine.

The capital of Abu Dhabi extensively rolled out Sinopharm, while the neighboring emirate of Dubai began offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-Astrazeneca. In recent weeks, Abu Dhabi also began to offer the Pfizer shot as well.

The World Health Organization recently gave the shot emergency approval, potentially paving the way for millions of the doses to reach needy countries through a U.N.-backed program rolling out coronavirus vaccines.

The UAE boasts it's among the world's fastest vaccination campaigns per capita. The country had heavily relied on the Sinopharm shot to vaccinate its vast foreign labor force.

Recommended Stories

  • Sinovac vaccine has 2-year shelf life, still being assessed for use in Singapore: MOH official

    The Singapore government is continuing to assess the use of the Sinovac Bioech COVID-19 vaccine, with its current stock having a shelf life of two years, said a Ministry of Health (MOH) official on Tuesday (18 May).

  • Huawei's cloud services find government buyers despite growing suspicions

    Data: Reconnecting Asia Project, “Reconnecting Asia Huawei Cloud & e-Government Data,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, April 2021; Map: Michelle McGhee/Axios Chinese telecom giant Huawei is finding plenty of government buyers for its cloud services despite growing suspicion of the company, according to new data compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Reconnecting Asia Project.The big picture: Middle-income countries without strong civil freedoms are the most common customers for Huawei's cloud and e-government services.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: CSIS researchers found 70 agreements in 41 countries between governments (or state-owned enterprises) and Huawei.77% of those agreements occurred in countries that Freedom House has ranked as either "not free" or "partly free," such as Saudi Arabia and Zambia.72% of agreements were in middle-income countries, including Mexico and Malaysia.Go deeper: Former Google CEO and others call for U.S.-China tech "bifurcation"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • China's Clover says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response in mice

    Clover said in a statement its vaccine candidate demonstrated a "neutralisation" against the South African, Brazilian and UK variants among mice. The company is testing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, typically designed to boost the efficacy of vaccines, from Dynavax Technologies Corp.

  • China bars foreign curricula, ownership in some private schools

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's State Council has announced tough new curbs on school curricula and ownership of private schools, the latest in a series of measures intended to tighten control of the country's fast-growing education sector. The new law, which comes into effect on Sept. 1, halts the teaching of foreign curricula in schools from kindergarten to grade nine (K-9) and prohibits the ownership or control of any private K-9 schools by foreign entities. China currently has private K-9 schools that teach local and foreign curricula.

  • Microsoft says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee

    Microsoft said it had received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Gates "had sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," a Microsoft spokesman said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Microsoft's board had decided that Gates' involvement with the female employee was inappropriate and he needed to step down in 2020, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy comes out against bipartisan deal on Jan. 6 commission

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will oppose a bipartisan deal announced last week that would form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his office announced Tuesday.Why it matters: McCarthy's opposition to the deal, which was negotiated by the top Republican and Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, underscores the internal divisions that continue to plague the GOP in the wake of Jan. 6.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The formation of a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission had been delayed for months, after some Republicans insisted that the scope of the investigation be expanded to include violence by far-left protesters last summer.McCarthy echoed that sentiment in a statement on Tuesday, and argued that the commission would be "duplicative and potentially counterproductive" due to other investigations related to Jan. 6 being carried out by Congress and the federal government.Behind the scenes: House Republicans were unsure about how to address the commission, and debated over the weekend what approach to take.The feeling among most members is that everyone is nervous about how it could be weaponized to subpoena members.There are also concerns about how it might alienate members of the GOP base, as well as former President Trump — who was impeached by the House for inciting the riot.What they're saying: "While the Speaker has wasted time playing political games, numerous Congressional and intergovernmental agency efforts have picked up the slack," McCarthy said in a statement, accusing Nancy Pelosi of delaying negotiations.He pointed to bipartisan investigations by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, the Senate Rules Committee, and a security review by the Office of the Architect of the Capitol — as well as the sweeping criminal investigation being carried out by the Justice Department.McCarthy added that "the renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021."“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," he concluded.The other side: Asked to respond to McCarthy's opposition on Monday, Pelosi said, "I'm very pleased that we have a bipartisan bill to come to the floor, and it’s disappointing, but not surprising, the cowardice on the part of some on the Republican side."The big picture: The legislation to stand up the commission is still likely to pass the House, but it could face major hurdles in reaching the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate.President Biden has endorsed the bill, which is likely to get a House vote on Wednesday.Go deeper: Details of the proposed Jan. 6 commissionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden pledges to send 80M vaccine doses globally

    President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. will share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world in the coming six weeks. The commitment is on top of the AstraZeneca vaccine he has already pledged to share. (May 17)

  • In race for vaccines, US neighbors see chance to play Washington and Beijing against each other

    As Latin American countries scramble to vaccinate their residents, two leaders there are looking to gain geopolitical leverage.

  • Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace

    The justices turned away an appeal from Robert Collier, a Texas man who argued the hospital where he worked created a racially hostile work environment.

  • Shaquille O'Neal Says 'We All Knew' Kobe Bryant Would Be Inducted Into Hall of Fame: 'I Wish He Was There'

    Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday

  • Study finds Asians largely 'invisible' in Hollywood's top films

    Aside from action star Dwayne Johnson's hit movies, Hollywood's most popular films have rarely featured Asians or Pacific Islanders in leading roles on the big screen, according to an academic study released on Tuesday. The findings showed "an epidemic of invisibility" for Asians and Pacific Islanders (API) in movies released from 2007 to 2019, said the study from researchers at the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. About 7.1% of the U.S. population identifies as Asian or Pacific Islander.

  • Israel and Hamas trade attacks after Biden expresses support for cease-fire

    Israel has also thanked the Biden administration for blocking a U.N. Security Council statement criticizing its actions in Gaza.

  • Uyghurs and Tibetan advocates call for total boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    A coalition of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Hong Kong advocates on Monday called on governments, people, olympic committees and athletes to entirely boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, AP first reported.Why it matters: The U.S. and other countries have accused China of carrying out a genocide and crimes against humanity against Muslim Uyghurs, including subjecting the ethnic minority population to forced sterilization, rape, forced labor and torture inside detention camps in the Xinjiang region.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The State Department has said it would discuss a joint boycott of the games with allies and partners. It would be the first U.S. Olympic boycott since Moscow in 1980.China responded by denying abuses against the region's Uyghur population and promising a “robust Chinese response” against a potential boycott.Rights groups have met with the International Olympic Committee several times within the last year to ask that the games be held outside China, per AP.What they're saying: “The time for talking with the IOC is over,” Lhadon Tethong of the Tibet Action Institute told the AP in an exclusive interview. “This cannot be games as usual or business as usual; not for the IOC and not for the international community.”“If the games go ahead, then Beijing gets the international seal of approval for what they are doing," Tethong said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Supreme Court won't decide if use of the N-word amounts to illegal discrimination

    The issue has divided federal courts, with some saying that the use of the slur is so serious that even an isolated incident can establish a claim of discrimination.

  • The Sparks Brothers (Australia Trailer 1)

    How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright’s debut documentary THE SPARKS BROTHERS, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Jane Wiedlin, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite ban

  • What the UK can teach the world about engaging with China

    A debate about how the UK should respond to China’s rise to superpower status is playing itself out among the surprisingly small community of China watchers. These are their stories.

  • World's largest vaccine maker expects to resume coronavirus vaccine exports by end of 2021

    The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, announced Tuesday that it expects to resume exporting coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2021.Why it matters: The delay could be a major setback for the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative, which was created to help pool resources to produce and distribute coronavirus vaccines to countries regardless of their wealth.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The institute was forced to pause exports in March because of a massive surge in cases in India.Serum Institute and vaccine developer Novavax agreed to supply 1.1 billion doses of Novavax's coronavirus vaccine to COVAX.Prolonged, unequal access to vaccines may allow the coronavirus to spread and dangerously mutate in unvaccinated parts of the world.What they're saying: "The Covid-19 crisis has been difficult on people across the globe, including India," Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, said in a statement Tuesday."We must also understand that this pandemic is not limited by geographic or political boundaries. We will not be safe until everyone globally is able to defeat this virus.""Another important factor that people do not tend to realize is that we are amongst the two most populous countries in the world, a vaccination drive for such a large population cannot be completed within 2-3 months, as there are several factors and challenges involved. That said, it would take 2-3 years for the entire world population to get fully vaccinated.""We would like to reiterate that we have never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India and remain committed to do everything we can in the support of the vaccination drive in the country."Go deeper: Head of world's largest vaccine maker urges Biden to lift export ban on raw materialsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Researchers: Chinese businessman is 'linchpin' of disinformation network pushing COVID, election falsehoods

    Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman living in self-exile in New York, is at the center of a vast online network of media websites and social media accounts that spread false claims about coronavirus vaccines, election fraud, and the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, researchers from the Graphika network analysis company write in a new report released Monday. Guo is close to Stephen Bannon, the onetime chief strategist to former President Donald Trump; last summer, Bannon was arrested on Guo's yacht on federal fraud charges. In its report, Graphika said Guo is the "linchpin" of the disinformation network, and the "leading personality" who "appears to define goals and messaging and is positioned as a wise leader who should be admired and followed." The network includes the media websites GTV and GNews, and Guo is often featured in their videos; in April, he appeared in a GNews video calling COVID-19 vaccines "fake" and "poison," The Washington Post reports. Graphika says the network's thousands of social media accounts work in tandem to spread disinformation, and they "appear to be run by real people but solely amplify Guo-related content." These Guo supporters call themselves "ants" and are organized into local action groups called "Himalaya farms," Graphika said. The Graphika report is "an important forensic analysis of the ways that rich and politically motivated people can manipulate social media," Joan Donovan, director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project at Harvard's Shorenstein Center, told the Post. In an email to the Post, a spokesman for Guo said he does not control the content on GTV or GNews and "implying that Mr. Guo is responsible for everything that is posted on [GTV] is ludicrous." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal

  • Singapore seeks COVID-19 vaccination for all adults by August

    Singapore is expecting to administer at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to its entire adult population by early August, authorities said on Tuesday, after a decision to widen the gap between doses to inoculate more people faster. Close to two million of Singapore's 5.7 million people have received at least one dose, according to official data as of Monday. About 1.4 million recipients have completed the full two-dose regimen, authorities said.