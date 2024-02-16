The UAE can offer The Telegraph investment like nobody else

Rani Raad, chief executive of International Media Investments (IMI), believes a free press is a core part of British public life - Rani Raad

The motives of the people who own national newspapers matter more than ever at a time where there are legitimate fears about a post-truth world and alternative facts.

That is even more the case when those newspapers have the history and status of The Daily and Sunday Telegraph, and The Spectator.

Each has always had a strong, independent voice, ready, willing and able to hold the rich and the powerful to account. Their printing presses have run throughout many wars and countless government crises.

The Daily Telegraph is credited with having the scoop of the 20th century, by effectively revealing the outbreak of the Second World War when a correspondent spotted German tanks massing on the Polish border. More recently, it rocked the establishment by exposing the Parliamentary expenses scandal.

So, it is right that when RedBird IMI announced that it wanted to buy the titles, questions were raised. However, there have been several significant misconceptions about the deal and the motives behind it.

Much of the attention has focused on International Media Investments (IMI) – a company from the United Arab Emirates. As the chief executive of IMI, I would like to introduce myself, answer those concerns and set the record straight.

We are clear about what stays the same if our bid is successful: the independence, editorial integrity, and point of view of all the titles is beyond question. I can go further: the quality of the journalism and the titles are inviolable.

I am a 47-year-old British citizen. I have lived more than half of my adult life in the UK – I know a vibrant, robust and free press is a core part of British public life. In my previous role as President of CNN Worldwide Commercial, I fought against government and commercial pressure and influence. I am no stranger to these battles to protect the integrity of journalism.

For me it is precisely the distinctive editorial focus and the fearless journalism that make The Telegraph titles so attractive to RedBird IMI. We see a successful business, requiring more investment to reach even greater heights.

We have no doubt there is an attractive wider audience willing to consume this journalism. That is why we want to invest to expand the global reach of its bold centre-right viewpoint, its quality reporting and sharp analysis – while building on its world-beating coverage of culture, sport, travel and lifestyle.

RedBird IMI intends to grow The Telegraph brand precisely at a time when in the UK and the US the media industry seems to be in a spiral of retreat, redundancies, and spending cuts. A recent survey by Press Gazette found that in 2023 there were nearly 8000 job losses in journalism in the UK, US and Canada.

To be clear: as media owners, we will be doing just the opposite, which must surely be welcome news to the management and staff of the Telegraph. Any other bid simply cannot offer anything like the financial security and investment we can.

So let me address the elephant in the living room. At IMI we are not going to get involved in what The Telegraph reports or chooses not to write about. It would not make any sense for us to do so. People will be watching like hawks for any hint of inappropriate interference.

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, has vowed to do ‘everything possible’ to protect press freedom amid a review into a planned UAE-backed takeover of The Telegraph - Victoria Jones/PA

But you need more than my word on this vital matter. We all know that in the past promises were made, only to be broken almost before the ink on the newsprint was dry. We are going further than anyone has before, with legally binding, enforceable, rigorous protections to government, regulators, journalists – and of course – the most important – you the reader.

We have committed to setting up an independent Editorial Trust for The Telegraph, which represents the strongest protections for any UK newspaper, ever. Yes, we have learned the lessons of News Corp, when promises were made that were never fully kept about The Times. Ours meet the far higher standard of enforceability.

We have also made binding legal undertakings to the government that IMI will always be a purely passive investor, and we have set up a new UK-based company to own The Telegraph. In simple words: the rules mean we would not be allowed to influence editorial decisions, whether directly or indirectly.

The Telegraph is part of the fabric of British life and our deal needs to be scrutinised fairly, without bias or prejudice. We are confident in the inquiry, the regulator and the Government’s ability to see the wisdom of this deal and its great promise.

We will continue to cooperate with the regulator and the Government every step of the way, as we have done from the start. That’s why we have already taken steps to address their concerns as and when they have arisen.

We may not change everyone’s mind, but please judge RedBird IMI by its actions.

The commitment I make is that we will be a responsible steward of these great titles. Why? Because good journalism and a free press demands it.

Rani Raad is the chief executive of International Media Investments (IMI).

