UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Moon is seen in the sky during the closest visible conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 400 years in Tejeda
·2 min read

(Refiles to remove capitalisation of ispace)

DUBAI (Reuters) -Lunar exploration company ispace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wednesday, as the UAE pushes for rapid expansion in the space exploration business to diversify its economy.

The UAE is using its space programme to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

The Gulf state's, and the Arab world's, first interplanetary probe entered Mars' orbit in February. It is now sending data about the Martian atmosphere and climate.

The Rashid lunar rover will be designed entirely by Emiratis. The UAE had originally intended to send it into space by 2024.

Japanese company ispace, founded in 2010, aims to provide commercial transportation to the moon with a wider mission to ultimately incorporate the moon into the earth's economy.

The 2022 launch will be ispace's first mission of this kind and will use a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's SpaceX, to be launched from Florida.

Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) will build the Rashid lunar rover. It will remain on the moon after data collection is completed, said Emirates Lunar Mission manager Hamad al-Marzooqi.

The SpaceX rocket will deliver an ispace lander to the moon's orbit. The lander will propel itself to the moon's surface and the UAE rover will then emerge from the lander and drive off to explore, said ispace Founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada.

The lander will also be carrying a solid-state battery designed by Japanese company NGK Spark Plug to be tested in the lunar environment.

The lunar mission is part of the Gulf state's broader vision for a Mars settlement by 2117.

Under the agreement, ispace said it would also provide the Emirates Lunar Mission with wired communication and power during the cruise phase and wireless communication on the moon.

The UAE launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop local expertise. Its population of 9.4 million, most of whom are foreign workers, lacks the scientific and industrial base of the major countries which have space programmes.

Hazza al-Mansouri became the first Emirati in space in 2019 when he flew to the International Space Station. This week the UAE selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • John Boehner calls Trump 'a guy who's unemployed' and 'has nothing else to do but cause trouble'

    "The president abused the loyalty and the trust that voters placed in him by perpetuating this noise," Boehner said of Trump's false election claims.

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • DeSantis is seeking to advance his career at the expense of Black lives in Florida | Opinion

    The nation is focused on voter-suppression bills advancing through state legislatures, but there is another wave of bills that are just as much of a threat to voting rights: blatant attempts to raise the penalty for protesting that could harm our ability to vote.

  • It’s time to trade Teddy Bridgewater, for his sake and the Carolina Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers need to admit their mistake and move on by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

  • An asteroid just came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

    No need for Bruce Willis on this asteroid. 2021 GW4 passed by Earth on Monday, 12,000 miles away from the planet's surface.

  • Politics latest news: Civil servants face hunt for those with second jobs in wake of Greensill scandal

    Civil servant allowed to join Greensill while working in Whitehall Lord Frost to hold Brussels talks over NI trade tensions European countries will not guarantee extradition to UK Coronavirus latest news: I would lift restrictions quicker, says Cambridge risk expert Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has expanded the review into lobbying to hunt for civil servants with second jobs, after further revelations that one of Britain’s most senior civil servants worked as an adviser to the finance firm Greensill. It emerged last night that Bill Crothers was head of Whitehall procurement, in control of a £15 billion annual purchasing budget, when he took on an external role as part-time adviser to the finance company's board in September 2015. In a letter to Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), Mr Crothers said the move was "not uncommon". It is understood to have personally alarmed the Prime Minister, who had already ordered lawyer Nigel Boardman to investigate David Cameron's lobbying activities. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "The Boardman review into Greensill Capital and supply chain finance will be wide ranging and will also consider the issues raised so the public can judge whether they were appropriately handled at the time." Labour has a crunch opposition day vote on an MP-led inquiry into the former prime minister and Greensill this afternoon, after the first PMQs since recess, where the scandal is also likely to feature. Jill Rutter, a former civil servant and senior research fellow of UK in a Changing Europe, told Radio 4's Today programme there was a "weird loophole that Bill Crothers was able to exploit", putting the Cabinet Office squarely in the spotlight. She noted that former civil servants had little to offer the business world, except contacts, and that there was "awful lot of eyebrow raising going on last night". Follow the latest updates below.

  • US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

    President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country, several U.S. officials said. Biden will lay out his vision for the way forward in Afghanistan and the timeline for the withdrawal in remarks Wednesday afternoon, The White House said. Punctuating the nearly two decades U.S. troops have fought and died in Afghanistan, the president will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery to honor the sacrifice of those who died in recent American conflicts.

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants

    A Taliban spokesman said Monday the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said he wanted to see a peace agreement between Afghanistan’s warring sides finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by top officials from both the Taliban and the Afghan government. Afghan government, U.S. and Turkish officials had said they intended to begin the conference Friday.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A battle over tax hikes is causing a GOP identity crisis

    The Republican Party is facing an identity crisis, caught between a rising tide of populism and its long-held orthodoxies on issues like taxes, labor unions and its relationship with big business.

  • Japan finally begins mass vaccinations for seniors

    Japan began COVID-19 vaccinations for its 36 million elderly people on Monday (April 12) but imported doses are still in short supply and the pace for inoculation is unlikely to stop a fourth wave of infection.Japan is one of the last major economies to begin vaccinations.The country is dependent on Pfizer vaccines as it is the only COVID-19 shot approved by domestic regulators. Pfizer vaccines made in Europe were delivered to some 120 sites across the country in the past week for people aged 65 and above. Just 2,810 people in Tokyo are expected to get a shot from the first batch, while most regions will receive 1,000 or fewer, according to a health ministry schedule.About 1.1 million people in Japan, mostly frontline healthcare workers, have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine so far. In a recent poll by local news media, about 60% of people were dissatisfied with Japan's progress on vaccinations. Japan has reported over 9,400 deaths by Monday, according to a Reuters tally, low compared to most other major economies. But concerns of the new wave of infections are rising, particularly with the delayed Olympic Games coming up fast.

  • Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6

    A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn’t be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards. The watchdog report released internally last month, obtained by The Associated Press ahead of a congressional hearing Thursday, adds to what is already known about broader security and intelligence failures that Congress has been investigating since hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters laid siege to the Capitol. In an extensive and detailed timeline of that day, the report describes conversations between officials as they disagreed on whether National Guard forces were necessary to back up the understaffed Capitol Police force.

  • Short-handed Angels lose to Royals on frantic final play

    The Angels lose to the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on a final play Tuesday when the ball 'literally did not bounce our way,' as manager Joe Maddon put it.

  • Love Island: Could Tinder find the show's first gay couple?

    The ITV show has hooked up with the dating app to find this summer's hopeful singletons.

  • Lebanon's president says new maritime claim needs government approval

    Lebanon's president said on Tuesday a draft decree expanding its maritime claims in a dispute with Israel must be approved by the caretaker government, rejecting a request to grant it swift presidential approval. The dispute with Israel over the maritime boundary has held up hydrocarbon exploration in a potentially gas-rich area of the eastern Mediterranean. The decree, approved by Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, defence minister and minister of public work on Monday, would add around 1,400 square km (540 square miles) to an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean claimed by Lebanon.

  • Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernández tests positive for virus.

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández has tested positive for the coronavirus. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced the news before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees. Hernández went on the injured list last Friday after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.