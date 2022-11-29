UAE Plans Global Energy Push With $150 Billion of Spending

Anthony Di Paola
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The United Arab Emirates’ main energy company will boost investment to $150 billion over the next five years, speed up an increase in oil-production capacity and list some of its natural gas business.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. also said it would expand its international gas, chemicals and clean-energy operations. The moves are part of a push by the company and the UAE to raise output of hydrocarbons while at the same time neutralizing planet-warming emissions by 2050.

The decisions were made at an annual board meeting on Monday lead by the UAE’s president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The OPEC member has, along with neighboring Saudi Arabia, criticized Western governments and investors for trying to transition away from fossil fuels too quickly. They’ve pointed to this year’s surge in prices as evidence there’s been too little investment in oil and gas exploration in recent years.

“The world needs maximum energy, minimum emissions and it needs all the energy solutions if we are to ensure global energy security,” Sultan al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive offer, said in a statement.

Gas IPO

Adnoc will combine its liquefied natural gas and gas-processing arms in a new unit. It will sell a minority share of the business, to be called Adnoc Gas, through an initial public offering in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Abu Dhabi’s stock market, along with those in Dubai and Riyadh, has been a rare bright spot for IPOs this year. While most major markets, including Europe and the US, have seen deals slump, Persian Gulf economies benefited from oil’s surge above $100 a barrel earlier this year.

Adnoc owns 70% of its LNG arm, with the rest held by Japan’s Mitsui & Co., BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE. Adnoc will build a new LNG production plant at the port city of Fujairah as it looks to almost triple its capacity to around 15 million tons a year. It’s also growing its LNG trading division.

Adnoc Gas Processing is 68%-owned by Adnoc. The other shareholders are Total, Shell Plc and PTT Pcl of Thailand.

Adnoc Gas will be one of the world’s largest gas-processing entities, Adnoc said, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic feet a day across eight onshore and offshore sites. It will have a pipeline network of more than 3,250 kilometers (2,019 miles).

Demand for gas -- used largely as fuel for power plants and heating -- is soaring as Europe rushes to replace supplies from Russia. In September, Adnoc said it would send more LNG cargoes to Germany.

More Oil

Adnoc will now aim to raise crude output capacity to 5 million barrels a day from just over 4 million by 2027, earlier than the previous target of 2030. Some of the $150 billion of capital expenditure -- an increase on the company’s previous five-year spending target of $127 billion that was announced a year ago -- will go toward that.

Adnoc’s net zero pledge -- which will only apply to emissions from its operations, not those from customers burning its fuel products -- follows that of the UAE itself, made in 2021.

The company also said its oil reserves had risen by 2 billion barrels this year to 113 billion, and that its gas reserves stood at 290 trillion cubic feet. These “reinforce the country’s position in global rankings as the custodian of the sixth-largest oil reserves and the seventh-largest gas reserves,” Adnoc said.

(Updates from sixth paragraph with details on Adnoc LNG and Gas Processing.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sensex may hit 80,000 if India included in global bond indexes -Morgan Stanley

    India's Sensex stock index may hit 80,000 by the end of next year if the country is included in global bond indexes and prices of commodities such as oil and fertilizers drop sharply, Morgan Stanley analysts said. India's long wait to win inclusion in JPMorgan's influential emerging market local currency debt index was set to be pushed out into next year, Reuters reported earlier this year. The Wall Street bank said in October that India is on the radar for an inclusion.

  • World’s Smallest Dolphin Disrupts New Zealand Fish Trade With US

    (Bloomberg) -- A US court has temporarily banned imports of New Zealand fish caught in the habitat of the Māui dolphin because the South Pacific nation’s protections for the critically endangered species are not comparable to those in the US.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens:

  • Kuwait Exports First Shipment of Jet Fuel From New Zour Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corp. exported its first shipment of aviation jet fuel from the country’s newly commissioned Al-Zour mega-refinery.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first cargo is currently being shipped aboard the Pacific Sarah tanker, KPC said in a statement on Sunday. The company and its subsidiaries are “continuously working to meet the rising demand of the glo

  • Shell to Buy Biogas Producer in $2 Billion Deal

    Shell PLC has agreed to buy a European producer of biogas for nearly $2 billion, the latest move by a major oil and gas company to push into renewable fuels. The London-based company said Monday it would buy Denmark’s Nature Energy Biogas A/S, which produces a renewable fuel called biomethane that can replace conventional natural gas in heavy road and marine transport, industry and heating. Nature Energy is Europe’s biggest producer of biomethane from organic waste.

  • Cyber Monday online sales expected to break $11.2 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs examines the revenue forecast figures for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, along with the performance of retail stocks.

  • Rallying Merck Stock Flashing Historically Bullish Signal

    A historically bullish signal is flashing for the blue-chip stock

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • South Korea November exports set to fall by most in 2-1/2 years - Reuters poll

    South Korea's exports were set for a second month of declines in November and by the steepest pace in 2-1/2 years, hurt by an economic slowdown in China and a downcycle in the tech industry, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 11.0% in November from the same month a year ago, according to the median forecast of 20 economists - the worst annual slump since May 2020, and accelerating from a 5.7% loss in October. "Exports to China are declining at an accelerating pace due to the country's economic slowdown, while semiconductor exports, which account for about a fifth of South Korea's total exports, remain sluggish," said Chun Kyu-yeon, an economist at Hana Securities.

  • Apple Has No Easy Road Out of China

    Unrest in China has affected production of Apple’s devices, threatening the near-term sales mix that investors were counting on to help prop up iPhone revenue and highlighting long-term risks.

  • Fed’s Bullard Says Markets Underestimating Chances of Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said financial markets are underestimating the chances that policymakers will need to be more aggressive next year in raising interest rates to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“There is still a heavy degree” of expectations that inflatio

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • Shell Buys Nature Energy in $2 Billion Push Into Biogas

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc will buy Nature Energy Biogas A/S from hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management for nearly $2 billion as the oil major expands its transition from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThe deal will make Shell the largest p

  • Amazon Is a Top Stock Pick for Next Year, Says J.P. Morgan

    Analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his Overweight rating and $145 price target, citing the prospect of higher profitability next year.

  • LME Says It Saved Nickel Market From $20 Billion ‘Death Spiral’

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange has defended its controversial decision to cancel billions of dollars of nickel trades in March as necessary to avoid a $20 billion margin call that would have sent the market into a “death spiral” and threatened the exchange’s own survival.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit

  • How to Tear Down a Nuclear Power Plant in Vermont and Bury It in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- People get nervous around nuclear power plants, which means that demolishing one has to be done very, very carefully. The Vermont Yankee power plant sits on the bank of a scenic river in Vernon, Vermont, and for more than 40 years, the atoms split in its reactor generated as much as 70% of the state’s electricity. But then natural gas prices undercut the plant’s electricity and local anti-nuclear protesters worried about safety marched with signs that read “Hell no, we won’t glow.

  • Should You Investigate Traton SE (ETR:8TRA) At €14.91?

    Traton SE ( ETR:8TRA ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price...

  • UPDATE 2-China's COVID protests weigh on European shares; Airbus tumbles

    Europe's STOXX 600 index fell on Monday, in line with a rout in global markets on economic jitters due to rare protests in China against stringent COVID-19 curbs, while shares of Airbus slid 5.7% on a report the planemaker may delay some jet deliveries. China posted record-high COVID-19 infections on Monday, raising worries about the management of the country's zero-COVID policy and its impact on the world's second-largest economy. "A widening of infections could add to supply chain interruptions, with China's problems spilling into global markets," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note to clients.

  • Givenchy Opens Boutique in Phipps Plaza in Atlanta

    The boutique will feature the full array of Givenchy ready-to-wear for women and men, accessories and exclusive capsule collections.

  • Lower Oil Prices Push Canada’s Current Account Back Into Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s current account swung sharply into deficit as energy prices fell and payments abroad rose alongside borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Coming RecessionThe third-quarter shortfall of C$11.1 billion ($8.3 billion) that Statistics Canada reported Monday was wider than the C$4 billion gap expected in a Bloo

  • This nonprofit helps old building materials find new homes

    A nonprofit in Springfield, Massachusetts, exemplifies rising efforts to reuse the materials left over from building teardowns and remodels.