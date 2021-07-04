UAE rebuffs plan by OPEC, allies to extend production pact

FILE - In this March 6, 2020 file photo, Minister of Energy and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, Suhail al-Mazrouei, center, arrives for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, and non OPEC members at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The UAE is pushing back against a plan by the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries to extend the global pact to cut oil production beyond April 2022. In an interview with CNBC on Sunday, July 4, 2021, al-Mazrouei voiced concerns over the Saudi-led production restraints. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Sunday pushed back against a plan by the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries to extend the global pact to cut oil production beyond April 2022, a rare statement revealing the country’s frustration with the group.

The Emirati Ministry of Energy called the proposal to extend the agreement for the entirety of 2022 without raising its production quota “unfair to the UAE,” according to state-run WAM news agency.

One of the group’s largest oil producers, the UAE is seeking to increase its output — setting up a contest with ally and OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which has led a push to keep a tight lid on production.

The combined OPEC Plus grouping of members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members, chief among them Russia, failed to reach an agreement Friday on oil output. Negotiations over the dispute are set to resume Monday.

The UAE said it supported plans for output increases over the summer, believing the market to be “in dire need of higher production.” The country suggested deferring the whole discussion of the agreement’s extension to a later meeting and appealed for an updated production quota that “reflects our current production capacity.”

OPEC faces conflicting pressures after last year’s plunge in oil prices as the pandemic wiped out travel and energy use. The oil producers' sharp output cuts kept prices from collapsing even more than they did. Raising production now, as vaccination campaigns stoke hopes of economic recovery, would increase revenues for producing countries that have seen their budgets hard hit by lower prices. But pumping too much too soon could undermine the rebound in energy prices.

In an interview with CNBC on Sunday, Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei voiced concerns over the Saudi-led production restraints.

“Everyone sacrificed but, unfortunately, the UAE sacrificed the most, making one third of our production idle for two years,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has shouldered the deepest production cuts and urged caution, saying that oil demand and economic recovery from the pandemic remain fragile around the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ agrees new oil deal but without UAE agreement, source says

    OPEC+ agreed on Friday to add more oil to the market from August and extend the duration of their pact on their remaining production curbs for longer, even though the United Arab Emirates still opposed the extension, an OPEC+ source said. All OPEC+ deals require unanimous approval. Under the new deal OPEC would release more barrels from August 2021 and extend the duration of the output pact to the end of 2022 from its original April 2022 expiry.

  • Better Buy: Boeing vs. Airbus

    If you are thinking of buying stock in airplane manufacturers like Airbus (OTC: EADSY) or Boeing (NYSE: BA) at the moment, you probably assume that commercial air flights will get back to 2019 levels around the 2023 timeframe. On a historical basis, or at least before the 737 MAX debacle hit Boeing in 2019, Boeing has tended to generate higher margins and significantly better free cash flow (FCF)  than its European rival.

  • Biden sees virus ‘independence,’ but COVID takes no holiday

    After nearly six months in office, grappling with a pandemic every step of that way, President Joe Biden was determined to party. “This is a holiday weekend,” Biden declared on Friday as he parried journalists’ “negative” questions about the ongoing U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, “I’m going to be celebrating it.” Biden wants Americans to celebrate too, after enduring 16 months of disruption in the pandemic and more than 605,000 deaths.

  • Vaccine hesitant are in ‘death lottery,’ W.Va. governor says

    "At the end of the day, the young people -- we're having a hard time getting them across the finish line and getting them vaccinated," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told ABC "This Week" Co-anchor Martha Raddatz. Nationally, 67% of all adults have received one dose, but only 55.7% of West Virginians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- a surprise from a state that was lauded months ago as being one of the leaders in the U.S. on vaccine distribution. While more than 78% of the U.S. population over the age of 65 is vaccinated in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 39.5% of 18- to 24-year-olds are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Accept our rule or no ceasefire, rebels say

    The rebels, who have retaken much of the Ethiopian region, also insist Eritrean troops must withdraw.

  • Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights

    As outlandish as the killer heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest was, it fits into a decades-long pattern of uneven summer warming across the United States. The West is getting roasted by hotter summer days while the East Coast is getting swamped by hotter and stickier summer nights, an analysis of decades of U.S. summer weather data by The Associated Press shows. State-by-state average temperature trends from 1990 to 2020 show America’s summer swelter is increasing more in some of the places that just got baked with extreme heat over the past week: California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Colorado.

  • Poll: Biden approval steady, vaccination defiance lingers

    WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has earned high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but the government's effort to vaccinate as many Americans as possible continues to face hurdles, including resistance among people who identify as Republicans, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. Biden made addressing the pandemic his first priority as president. He and his team pushed to accelerate the distribution of vaccine doses, developed during the Trump administration, and press

  • Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

    A Palestinian human rights lawyer was detained by Israeli forces early Sunday after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, his rights group said. The Independent Commission for Human Rights said Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. It said al-Atrash was transferred to Israel's Hadassah Hospital.

  • 3 Heavyweight, Most-Shorted Stocks Breaking Out

    Another week of record heat in the U.S. has once again been matched by blistering all-time-highs in broader averages. But if you think it’s too late to make a solid purchase with strong odds for success, it’s time to give the following three market heavyweights and some of the today’s most-shorted stocks a look. It’s proven another hot week for the broader market and a rally led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Entering Friday, the major average was up 2% and set for a seventh-straight week of gains an

  • Philadelphia 76ers 2020-21 season in review: Matisse Thybulle

    We now look back at the season that Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle had out on the floor.

  • Oil row flares as UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

    The United Arab Emirates on Sunday criticised the current oil output deal among OPEC+ alliance members as unjust, escalating a row that could derail the energy market's post-pandemic recovery.

  • 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $5 smart plugs, Alexa in your car for $20, newest Nest Thermostat for $88, more

    Happy July 4th, everyone! This year, in addition to celebrating America’s independence, we’re also going to help you celebrate your own independence from paying high prices. You won’t believe some of the incredible deals you’ll find in today’s big roundup! Here are the highlights: Super-popular Alexa smart plugs for only $4.87 each with coupon code … The post 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $5 smart plugs, Alexa in your car for $20, newest Nest Thermostat for $88, more appeared first

  • Pope Francis in hospital for 'scheduled surgery' on colon

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Sunday afternoon for "scheduled surgery" on his colon later in the day, the Vatican said. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope, 84, was suffering from "symptomatic diverticular stenosis" of the colon, a condition that can cause recurrent abdominal pain, bloating and changes in bowel habits. Bruni said the operation would take place later on Sunday in Rome's Gemelli hospital, which is the institution where popes receive medical treatment.

  • Rep. McCaul: Biden is 'going to own' Afghanistan fallout

    He said there will be long-term consequences.

  • Nnamdi Kanu's arrest leaves Nigeria's Ipob separatists in disarray

    Igbo separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu was largely ignored until his movement became an armed struggle.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Concedes Felony Count In Indictment Against Dad's Company Is True

    Junior acknowledges dad paid tuition for Allen Weisselberg's grandkids -- because he's a "good guy." The 15-felony indictment says it was a tax dodge.

  • This U.S. city has the highest share of superrich residents in the world — and it’s not New York, Seattle or San Francisco

    If you’re hoping to mingle with multimillionaires this summer, you can skip the Hamptons and Lake Como. Where you’re most likely to bump into an “ultra-high-net-worth” person, someone who’s worth more than $30 million, is San Jose, Calif., according to the latest Wealth-X World Ultra Wealth Report. San Jose, some 90 minutes by commuter rail south of San Francisco, tops the list of cities around the globe with the highest concentrations of ultrawealthy residents.

  • Trump says he told DeSantis not to attend July Fourth weekend rally in Florida

    Former President Donald Trump said he was the one who told Gov. Ron DeSantis not to attend his July Fourth weekend rally in Sarasota, Florida.

  • A Run-In With Donald Rumsfeld When I Was In College Changed The Course Of My Life

    "I’ve remembered with persistent fury how he spoke to me that spring day."

  • Trump seemed to acknowledge the existence of tax schemes the Trump Org is being prosecuted for, while denying they are crimes

    At a rally in Florida, Trump framed allegations against his company and its CFO as the kind of thing anybody might do. Prosecutors disagree.