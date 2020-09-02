UAE reports over 700 new coronavirus cases, highest since late May

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates recorded over 700 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its highest daily increase in more than three months.

There has been a spike in new cases in recent weeks in the Gulf Arab state that had seen a generally falling trend since daily infections peaked in May.

The health ministry said on Twitter there had been 735 new cases and three deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, up from 574 new infections and no deaths a day earlier.

New cases are at their highest since 883 infections were recorded on May 27. The UAE has recorded 71,540 infections and 387 deaths from COVID-19.

The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates, or states, the infections or deaths occurred. About 10 million people, mostly foreigners, live in the UAE.

A nationwide curfew enforced to curb the spread of the virus was lifted on June 24 and financial capital Dubai reopened to foreign visitors on July 7.

Most businesses and public venues have reopened under some restrictions and people must wear a mask at nearly all times when outside the home.

A government official said last month a curfew could be reinstated if there were a high number of infections. The health minister had in August warned new cases could increase.





