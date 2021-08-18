UAE says Afghanistan's ex-president Ghani welcomed on "humanitarian grounds"

The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the UAE has welcomed former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on "humanitarian grounds."

Why it matters: Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban closed in on Kabul, precipitating the collapse of the Afghan government. His whereabouts had previously been unknown.

"Today I faced a tough choice — to stand up to the Taliban who wanted to enter the Citadel or leave my country that I have devoted the last 20 years to protecting," Ghani wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"If I had stayed, it would have resulted in the martyrdom of many citizens and the destruction of Kabul."

The big picture: The U.S-backed former president has been heavily criticized for abandoning his country amid a rapid Taliban offensive that exposed the weakness of the Afghan security forces.

Ghani visited President Biden at the White House in June, as the U.S. prepared to fully withdraw from Afghanistan. There, Biden assured Ghani that the U.S. would maintain a "sustained" partnership with Afghanistan, despite the military exit.

The Biden administration's tune changed as the scale of the Afghan government's defeat became clear in recent days: "Afghan political leaders gave up and fled. The Afghan military collapsed, without trying to fight," Biden said in an address from the White House on Monday. "Mr. Ghani insisted the Afghan forces would fight, but obviously he was wrong."

