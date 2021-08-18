UAE says Afghanistan's ex-president Ghani welcomed on "humanitarian grounds"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the UAE has welcomed former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on "humanitarian grounds."

Why it matters: Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban closed in on Kabul, precipitating the collapse of the Afghan government. His whereabouts had previously been unknown.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "Today I faced a tough choice — to stand up to the Taliban who wanted to enter the Citadel or leave my country that I have devoted the last 20 years to protecting," Ghani wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

  • "If I had stayed, it would have resulted in the martyrdom of many citizens and the destruction of Kabul."

The big picture: The U.S-backed former president has been heavily criticized for abandoning his country amid a rapid Taliban offensive that exposed the weakness of the Afghan security forces.

  • Ghani visited President Biden at the White House in June, as the U.S. prepared to fully withdraw from Afghanistan. There, Biden assured Ghani that the U.S. would maintain a "sustained" partnership with Afghanistan, despite the military exit.

  • The Biden administration's tune changed as the scale of the Afghan government's defeat became clear in recent days: "Afghan political leaders gave up and fled. The Afghan military collapsed, without trying to fight," Biden said in an address from the White House on Monday. "Mr. Ghani insisted the Afghan forces would fight, but obviously he was wrong."

Go deeper: After 7 Years of Failing to Fix Afghanistan, Ghani Makes a Hasty Escape (N.Y. Times)

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Where is my president?': Afghan reporter's emotional plea to Pentagon after Ghani flees Kabul

    Afghan journalist Nazira Karimi questioned Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby in an emotional exchange in a press briefing on Monday. Karimi, who fled Taliban persecution in the 1990s, expressed anger at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for leaving the country and at the U.S. for allowing the Taliban to regain control so quickly.

  • Here's how you can help if you're appalled by what's happening in Afghanistan

    The hardline Islamist group entered the capital Kabul on Sunday while President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad.

  • He spent years trying to modernize Afghanistan. It took weeks for his state to collapse.

    Seen as a visionary with expertise in failed states, Ghani was unable to mend Afghanistan's deep divisions.

  • Taliban blow up statue of Shiite militia leader

    The Taliban have blown up the statue of a Shiite militia leader who had fought against them during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s.

  • Taliban encounter Afghan cities remade in their absence

    Ezanullah, one of thousands of young Taliban fighters from the countryside who rode into Afghanistan's capital over the weekend, had never seen anything like it. The paved streets of Kabul were lined with towering apartment blocks, glass office buildings and shopping malls. The plush furniture inside the Interior Ministry was like “something I thought of in a dream,” said the 22-year-old fighter from the country's mountainous east.

  • "They Do Not Blame America For Withdrawing" - Clarissa Ward On Reactions To The U.S. Military Exit

    CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarrisa Ward joins us from Kabul to describe what she witnessed as the Taliban took control of the city, and to share insights about how the people of Afghanistan view the latest actions by the American government. #Colbert #ClarissaWard #OnAllFronts

  • White House Withdrawal Messaging Shifts From ‘The Afghans Are Ready to Lead’ to ‘They’ll Never Be Ready’

    The administration argued for months that the timing for withdrawal was right because the Afghans were ready. Now they're saying the opposite.

  • Taliban says co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Afghanistan

    Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, the militant group's political leader, arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than two decades, according to a Taliban spokesperson.Why it matters: It's still unclear who will lead the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as president, but Baradar is widely viewed as the public face of the Taliban movement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.His arrival in Kandahar came as spokesperson Zabihullah

  • Pakistan's Airlift raises $85 million for its quick commerce startup, eyes international expansion

    A one-year-old startup that is attempting to build the railroads for e-commerce in Pakistan has just secured a mega round of funding in a major boost to the South Asia nation’s nascent startup ecosystem. Airlift operates a quick commerce service in eight cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad in Pakistan. Users can order groceries, fresh produce, other essential items including medicines as well as sports goods from Airlift website or app and have it delivered to them in 30 minutes.

  • A female university student in Kabul says 'I am the victim of this political war that men started'

    A female university student in Kabul wrote in The Guardian of her deep fear of the future now that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan.

  • Taliban destroy statue of Shiite military leader

    The Taliban blew up a statue of a Shiite military leader who fought against the militant group during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s, photos circulating on Wednesday show, according to AP.Why it matters: The destruction of the statue of Abdul Ali Mazari is a reminder of the destruction of 1,500-year-old statues of Buddha in 2001, when the Taliban previously ruled and strictly limited women's and other human rights.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.D

  • At least three dead in anti-Taliban Jalalabad protests

    A Taliban source said one person had been killed in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.The witnesses said the shooting followed an attempt by local residents to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in Jalalabad.Video footage shot by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed protesters in the city who were carrying the Afghan flag fleeing with the sound of gunshots in the background.A former police official told Reuters separately that four people had been killed and 13 injured in the protests, without giving further details.

  • Snapshot of suffering: Afghans trying to reach airport are penned up, beaten by Taliban

    Taliban fighters lash out at a crowd of hundreds corralled outside Kabul's airport in a tumultuous scene from the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover.

  • ‘I’m pretty burned out’: Afghan president Ghani’s daughter in New York complains of ‘vitriol’ directed at family over decision to flee

    Mariam Ghani says she’s on the receiving end of ‘vitriol’ after her father Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan

  • In his final days as governor, Cuomo grants clemency to 10 people

    In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen.

  • Pentagon says Kabul airport is secure, plans to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day

    The Pentagon said Tuesday that the U.S. military has secured the airport in Kabul and resumed flights evacuating civilians and diplomats following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

  • Special repatriation flight takes Australians home from Bali

    More than a hundred Australian citizens left the Indonesian tourist island of Bali on Wednesday aboard a special repatriation flight organized by the Australian government. Many Australians have been stranded on Bali because flights connecting Indonesia to Australia have been limited since the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia. “This Qantas flight is assigned for Australian citizen repatriation which will take it to Darwin,” airport public relations manager Taufan Yudhistira said Wednesday.

  • Psaki on Taliban airport promise: 'We're not taking their word for it'

    Asked what the consequences could be if the Taliban does not stick to its commitment, Psaki said: "The consequences are the full weight and force of the United States military, and I think we've made that clear."She said there are about 11,000 people in Afghanistan who have identified themselves as Americans, adding that there may be others "who may not have self-identified who may come and request assistance and come to the airport."Psaki said the United States is prioritizing the evacuation of American citizens, embassy employees and their families, locally employed Afghan staff and holders of and applicants for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) available to interpreters and others who assisted the United States in Afghanistan.

  • Fears abroad for fate of Hazara minority as Taliban take control

    From his home in Sydney, Abdul Alizada is watching events unfold in Afghanistan, fearful for his many relatives still living there. Alizada's family belong to the Hazara, an ethnic minority who have for decades been targeted by militants, including the Taliban and Islamic State, for their ethnicity and religious beliefs. Most of the Hazara are Shi'ite Muslims, whom Sunni hardliners like the Taliban abhor, and the community has faced persecution and violence for decades, including recent attacks on a maternity hospital and a girls' school.

  • CNN reporter details clashes between the Taliban and Afghans outside Kabul airport: 'This was mayhem. This was nuts.'

    "This was impossible for an ordinary civilian," said CNN's Clarissa Ward. "Even if they have their paperwork, no way they're running that gauntlet."