UAE to Grow Asia, Africa Trade, Seek $150 Billion Investment

Abeer Abu Omar, Zainab Fattah and Anthony Di Paola
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates plans to deepen its trade ties in fast-growing economies in Asia and Africa, and draw $150 billion in foreign investment from mainly older partners to reposition itself as a global hub for business and finance.

The UAE -- which has been the Middle East’s commercial capital for more than a decade and has been facing growing regional competition from Saudi Arabia -- will work on comprehensive economic agreements with countries showing high potential for growth, officials said Sunday. It’s also easing visa restrictions to try to attract foreign talent.

Only one of the eight countries targeted for expanded relations is from the region, part of a growing shift toward markets further afield.

They include South Korea, Indonesia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Turkey, where ties with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have warmed dramatically in recent months after years of tensions over regional politics. It will also expand economic ties with Britain, India and Israel, where the Gulf state normalized ties a year ago. The UAE’s foreign policy will serve the country’s economic interests going forward, according to a policy document released during Sunday’s announcements and tweeted by defacto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

“We’re going to open up the markets more aggressively with many countries,” Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE minister of state for foreign trade, told Bloomberg News. The agreements will include strategic investments, government procurement, trade of services and goods, and research and development, he said.

“Let the Saudis increase the competition,” he said. “It means the pie is going to be bigger and having a bigger pie means that the UAE share out of this pie is going to be bigger.”

It appears to be part of a broader shift that has seen the Gulf monarchy step back from foreign conflicts in Yemen and Libya and make friends with some old foes. That comes after a decade of assertive foreign policy in the wake of the 2011 regional uprisings that overthrew long-serving Arab rulers.

The eight targeted markets make up 10% of the world’s economic output and are home to around a quarter of the world’s population, said Omar Al Olama, a minister of state whose portfolio covers artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work.

The announcements come as Dubai plans from October to host the World Expo, one of the world’s biggest in-person events since the Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE has accelerated reform plans during the pandemic.

Wealth Fund Push

Asia and Africa have emerged as important destinations for UAE funding, mostly carried out by way of investments through Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds. The UAE’s particular focus has been on India, where Mubadala Investment Co.’s investments in 2020 eclipsed its combined total of the preceding 19 years.

UAE ‘Hopes’ to Exceed 4% Growth in 2021, Economy Minister Says

The UAE’s top trade partners in 2020 were China, India, Japan, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

As part of its plans to look further afield for growth, the UAE is seeking 550 billion dirhams ($150 billion) of inward foreign investment over the next nine years and aims to be among the 10 biggest global investment destinations by 2030, UAE Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq told a media briefing. It will focus on investments from countries including Russia, Australia, China, and the U.K.

In another move that seeks to boost growth, the UAE announced a new class of visas that will allow expatriates to apply for work without being sponsored by an employer. The government will allow people who’ve lost their jobs to remain in the country for up to 180 days -- a major boost in a country where most workers are foreigners and visas are often tied to employment.

“The fuel for any economy is the human capital,” bin Touq said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. He said authorities understood that someone losing their job shouldn’t immediately have to leave.

The UAE will also launch a federal agency that would make it easier for investors to work across the whole country instead of emirate-by-emirate.

The UAE is hoping to exceed 4% growth in 2021, bin Touq said -- a higher rate of growth than the 2.5% forecast by the central bank in December. Economic growth contracted around 6% in 2020, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

(Adds foreign policy details from second paragraph, trade minister comments from fourth)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • England should not fear a big run chase against India – Paul Collingwood

    Ollie Robinson finally ended the innings of centurion Rohit Sharma on day three at the Kia Oval.

  • India head coach Ravi Shastri isolating after positive coronavirus test

    Shastri returned a positive lateral flow test on Saturday evening.

  • India coach Shastri tests positive for Covid-19

    India head coach Ravi Shastri has been forced to remain in the team hotel after testing positive for Covid-19 during the ongoing fourth Test against England at the Oval, a Board of Control for Cricket in India statement said Sunday.

  • The Weeknd Paid $70M for a Bel-Air Mansion: Was It the Right Price?

    The Weeknd has once again added to his property portfolio, snagging a Bel-Air mansion for almost $70 million in an off-market deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Japan's COVID vaccine minister favoured for PM; woman wins backing - media

    Japan's minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations is seen as the most suitable candidate to become the next prime minister, while a female former internal affairs minister has secured backing for her bid for the top job, media reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that he was stepping down, throwing a spotlight on a ruling party leadership election due on Sept. 29, with the winner of that taking over as prime minister. The Kyodo news agency said nearly a third of respondents to a telephone poll it conducted this weekend said the minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono, was most suitable to succeed Suga as premier.

  • Group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

    The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong said Sunday it will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group's activities, calling it an abuse of power. Police notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China last month that it was under investigation for working for foreign interests, an accusation the group denied. “This is a really bad precedent of the national security (police) abusing the power by arbitrarily labeling any civil organization as a foreign agent,” Chow Han Tung, vice chairwoman of the alliance, said at a news conference called to address the police investigation.

  • Biden Blames Delta Variant for Weak Jobs Report

    Sep.03 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;said the U.S. economy remains strong after a disappointing jobs report, blaming a retrenchment in hiring on the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus.

  • Philippine Airlines Files Bankruptcy as Travel Fallout Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine Airlines Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York with a lender-supported plan that helps the country’s main carrier recover after the pandemic devastated global travel. The company aims to cut $2 billion in borrowings through a proposed restructuring plan, which needs court approval, it said. Philippine Airlines will also get $505 million in equity and debt financing from its majority shareholder, as well as $150 million of debt financing from new investors. Th

  • Bond-Market Day of Reckoning Denied as Weak Jobs Dim Taper Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- It looks like it’s going to take a bit longer for the $22 trillion Treasury market to liven up again.Ten-year yields barely budged this week after mixed jobs data –- disappointing payroll growth coupled with faster-than-projected wage increases –- lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve will rush to pare its asset purchases. The employment figures marked the end of a potentially momentous stretch that also featured a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which also

  • Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed

    Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined in, the companies said on Saturday. The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough states back the $21 billion proposed settlement with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc and a $5 billion agreement with J&J. The distributors said 42 states, five territories and Washington, D.C., signed on to their agreement.

  • Saudi Non-Oil Economy Grows at Slower Pace Amid Lower Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Business activity in Saudi Arabia last month grew at the weakest pace in 10 months as lower export demand weighed on the kingdom’s non-oil economy. A Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by IHS Markit fell to 54.1 in August from 55.8 in the previous month, remaining above 50, the mark that separates growth from contraction. The survey showed employment growth remained negligible while st

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson for Pushing Yet Another ‘Race Baiting’ Theory (Video)

    Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!” “Over

  • Washington Post Rips Kevin McCarthy, GOP's 'Pitiful Path' To Jan. 6 'Trutherism'

    “Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying."

  • Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

    Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully

  • Some Trump Tower tenants didn't pay their rent, including the company behind Ivanka Trump's shoe line, report says

    The Trump Organization sued Marc Fisher Footwear earlier this year for $1.5 million in unpaid rent. The suit was settled for an undisclosed amount.

  • Trump in advanced talks to sell D.C. hotel

    Former President Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The historic building became a prop and symbol for both sides in the political wars.The hotel was a central setting during his chaotic presidency, with Trump p

  • Amid criticism, one veterans' organization calls Biden administration 'least culpable' on Afghanistan

    Amid criticism, one veterans' organization calls Biden administration 'least culpable' on Afghanistan

  • New Zealand tried to deport attacker for years after he arrived as refugee

    New Zealand had tried for years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said after it released more details on the attacker following the lifting of a court suppression order. Court documents made public on Sunday identified the attacker as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, an ethnic Tamil Muslim from Sri Lanka. Police in Sri Lanka were making background checks on Samsudeen and talking to his family and friends for more information, said spokesperson Nalin Thalduwa.

  • Where Is Monica Lewinsky, The Woman At The Center Of The Clinton Impeachment, Now?

    In 1995 Monica Lewinsky was just another recent college graduate trying to figure out her next move career-wise. But over the next three years, she would become ensnared in one of the biggest scandals in the recent history of the United States. So what is she doing now? The new Ryan Murphy limited series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which debuts Sept. 7 on FX, looks back at Lewinsky's tumultuous years in Washington, D.C., her involvement with then-President Bill Clinton, a shocking betra