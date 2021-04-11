UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training

  • Emirati national Nora al-Matrooshi, the first Arab woman selected to train as an astronaut, poses for a photo
  • Emirati national Nora al-Matrooshi, the first Arab woman selected to train as an astronaut, poses for a photo
  • Emirati national Mohammad al-Mulla, selected to train as an astronaut, poses for a photo
1 / 3

UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training

Emirati national Nora al-Matrooshi, the first Arab woman selected to train as an astronaut, poses for a photo
·1 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut, as the Gulf country rapidly expands into the space sector to diversify its economy.

Emirati national Nora al-Matrooshi, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering graduate currently working at Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Company, will join NASA's 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class in the United States.

The UAE is using its space programme to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

In February a UAE probe reached the orbit of the planet Mars, the Arab world's first interplanetary expedition. The UAE has plans to launch a moon rover by 2024 and even a vision for a Mars settlement by 2117.

Matrooshi will be joined by another Emirati, Mohammed al-Mulla, making a total of four people under the UAE Astronaut Programme. They include Hazza al-Mansouri who became the first Emirati in space in 2019 when he flew to the International Space Station.

Nora was one of 4,300 applicants assessed on scientific abilities, education and practical experience, and then on physical, psychological and medical assessments, Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said.

The UAE launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop local expertise. Its population of 9.4 million, most of whom are foreign workers, lacks the scientific and industrial base of the big spacefaring nations.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • India bans Remdesivir exports as coronavirus rages on; rallies continue

    India on Sunday banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand rocketed due to a record surge in COVID-19 infections, leading to a crippling shortages in many parts. Still, religious gatherings have continued and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have themselves addressed election campaigns attended by tens of thousands of people, many without masks and hardly any following social distancing. As new COVID-19 cases surged to 152,879 on Sunday, the sixth record rise in seven days, harried relatives of patients made a kilometre-long queue to buy Remdesivir outside a big hospital in the western state of Gujarat, witnesses said.

  • Thousands protest in Belgrade, demand government action to stop pollution

    Several thousand people blocked traffic in front of the Serbian parliament on Saturday in a protest against lack of government action to prevent water, land and air pollution by industries such as the mining sector. Protesters, who came to Belgrade from all over Serbia, held banners reading "Cut corruption and crime not forests," and "Young people are leaving because they cannot breathe". In recent years Serbia has started selling its mining resources to foreign companies, despite opposition by local residents who had warned that increased ore exploration could cause greater pollution.

  • Opinion: This is what happens when you celebrate godlessness on Good Friday

    Two op-eds — one on Good Friday, the other on Easter — didn't sit well with readers who questioned the timing of the pieces.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink scientists are not the first to get a monkey to control a computer with its mind

    "Brain-control of computer cursors by monkeys is not new," Professor Andrew Jackson of the University of Newcastle told Insider.

  • Five people were charged for 'neglect' in death of an inmate who had 22 seizures in about 6 hours at a Michigan jail

    Charges against four sheriff deputies and a registered nurse came after a probe of police reports, medical records, and eight hours of footage, a news release said.

  • South Pacific tribe that worshiped Prince Philip as a living god plans to set up political movement

    An island tribe in the South Pacific which has worshiped Prince Philip as a god for decades is thinking of establishing a political movement in the wake of his death. While the Duke of Edinburgh had a reputation for making politically incorrect remarks about other cultures, from Australian Aborigines to the Chinese, on the volcanic island of Tanna in Vanuatu he is held in high esteem. A cluster of villages that worshiped him as a living deity held grief-stricken meetings on Saturday to decide how to commemorate his death. Their plan to set up a political party is not as unlikely as it sounds – a rival cult on Tanna called the John Frum Movement formed a political party some years ago and even managed to send an MP to the national parliament in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. Prince Philip latest news and funeral plans

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Dennis Brandao, 77, of Osterville, Mass.

    Dennis Brandao, 77, of Osterville, Mass., died on Jan. 26, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He’s among the more than 556,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the U.S. in early 2020. Brandao’s daughter, Denise Harris, told Yahoo News that her father was a loving husband, father and grandfather. “He had a heart of gold, and a smile that lit up worlds,” Harris said.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Making the Iconic ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ Outfits That Gen Z Is Rocking Today

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastTwenty years have come and gone since the release of Josie and the Pussycats, a comedic film spun off the popular Archie Comics. Band members Josie (Rachael Leigh Cook), Valerie (Rosario Dawson), and Melody (Tara Reid) are plucked out of the small fictional town of Riverdale and given a shot at stardom.While the film turned out to be a bit of a disappointment at the box office, it managed to stand the test of time, especially when it comes to its statement-making wardrobe, thanks to the genius of costume designer Leesa Evans.No stranger to dressing cult-classic films, having previously worked on Clueless and American Pie, Evans took on the challenge of transforming the comic book girl band into real-life characters.To do so, Evans ended up hand-making most of the costumes, which included halter tops, paisley print ensembles, brightly colored faux fur-lined cardigans, and of course low-rise jeans, since nothing that she envisioned for the girls was on the market yet. MGM The costumes that Evans dreamed up two decades ago wouldn’t look out of place in a Gen Z-er’s wardrobe, partly thanks to TikTok helping make Josie and the Pussycats remain current today. Even the film’s satirical message of a world being consumed by materialism, with impressionable shoppers jumping trend-to-trend, fad-to-fad, still rings true.Evans is currently on the set of the new TV pilot Pivoting, and, as she apologetically explains, our conversation was slightly delayed due to a pajama-pants crisis.The Emo Scene Queen Who Inspired All Time Low’s TikTok Sensation ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’ Tells AllEven though she’s gone on to do impressive work, including Scooby Doo, Bridesmaids, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Evans says she can’t believe how time has flied since she was on set with Josie filmmakers Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, who she still remains good friends with.“I’m so thrilled that everyone is interested in Josie because at the time when the movie came out, it really wasn’t a big hit,” Evans tells The Daily Beast. “We put so much heart into the project and it’s so fun to see people still loving the movies 20 years later. It’s really heartwarming.”“I said to Deb and Harry just a couple days ago, ‘You guys, Universal should do a re-release of this movie,’” Evans added. “It’s literally so perfect right now.”Here, we spoke with Evans about the joyful clothes of Josie and how the film is more in vogue now than ever.So, it’s been 20 years since Josie the Pussycats came out, that seems crazy!It is crazy. I can’t believe how much time has passed. It feels like yesterday.I read that you tried to incorporate some comedic elements to the costumes. How did you go about doing that?When we’re doing a comedy, there’s this really fine line between everything is funny, so it doesn’t feel like it’s grounded in reality. Or, if you don’t play into the funny enough, it takes you out of it. So, it’s this interesting conundrum of how to dress people in a comedy. I always take the attitude of making it grounded in reality and then put in the comedic bits, as opposed to making all the costumes funny. As the movie goes on, the audience can put themselves in their shoes. Then the ridiculous things they do, or the funny, embarrassing, or outlandish things, you’re right there along with them. Whereas if they’re always just so funny and crazy, you don’t see yourself through their eyes at all.So, when you are talking about adding the comedic bits later on, Josie and the girls dress normal and when they wear cat ears, it suddenly doesn’t seem so crazy.Yeah, it’s like we could all be wearing cat ears! That was one of the challenges about the film, is finding ways for something like cat ears to be a really normal part of any given outfit. That way it seemed normal. That’s really what I was going for. I wanted it to feel like, this is who they are and this what they are.It’s kind of the opposite with Fiona (played by Parker Posey). She’s this outrageous, very fashionable supervillain.Part of [Fiona’s] costumes is that she is striving for perfection at all times, she’s untouchable and unreachable. That was the design concept: to create things that were super fashionable, right off the runway. Things that you don’t see people wearing. Fiona would show up somewhere in these very couture, avant-garde, and outrageous looks for just an average day at work. Parker Posey really pulled that off so well. It added to the fact that the girls then seemed quite normal. Our new normal was the heightened fashion of the girls because Parker’s character Fiona was on a couture level.You also made most of the costumes by hand?It was one of those jobs that the look of it needed to be so specific, because it was coming from a cartoon, so it needed to have a bit of a heightened reality to it. When you’re looking for things like that, you can’t always find what you want. So, we just set up shop and I made the majority of all the costumes.So, are you and Tara Reid to blame for low-rise jeans becoming a thing in the 2000s?I would love to believe that! But it felt like there was already a trend moving in that direction. We just happened to hit the trend on the spot. I would love to be responsible for that, but I can’t totally take credit. I’m always looking at the runway shows, and you can sort of see when certain trends are starting to build. I could see that there was a trend going toward low-rise jeans and I just thought to push it to the absolute degree of the lowest pants humanly possible.With low-rise jeans and halter tops, lots of the trends that we saw in the movie are coming back in style today, thanks to Gen Z and TikTok. What are your thoughts on that?Well, what I love about fashion, in general, is that things are always kind of cyclical in that way. So, I love when you see it come back again, because it does conjure up all these beautiful memories. You’re like, ‘I remember when I wore that or when I saw that in Josie.’ I think there’s a sense of whimsy that people are playing with fashion now. They’re looking back to these other time periods and really loving what was going on then and picking it up for what they want to wear now.I agree about the element of whimsy! I think the trends in Josie and now, with all the bright colors, are quite joyous.I think you’re so right. There’s such a sense of joy and whimsy. So much of TikTok is people dancing and people doing things that are comedic. The costumes and acting things out, there’s just such an element of fun that’s associated with it. I think that’s why so many people are so attracted to TikTok, because it just is good for a giggle or you can wear that crazy outfit. It’s pure entertainment and you can get involved, too.Do you think the vaccine rollout and starting to come out of the pandemic this summer has helped influence these trends again?People want to enjoy themselves, so people are pushing a little bit further than they had previously. There was a little bit more seriousness to the way we were all dressing. Now we have a little bit more of a sense that everything is OK, don’t sweat the small stuff, and live for this moment. So, if that’s a color, or a crazy pattern combination, or wearing something that you wouldn’t normally but it makes you happy, there’s a lot of that coming into play. We’ve all been living at home for such a long time, and we’ve not ever experienced that before. So, we’re revisiting our clothes in a way that we hadn’t previously. We go into our closets and we’re like, ‘Oh, my old friend! That beautiful dress, or that great suit, or those pants! So, it’s fun to do that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge

    A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said. Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday's crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Amazon denies intimidating employees in its official response to the failed union election in Alabama

    "It's easy to predict the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that's not true," Amazon said.

  • Ever Given ship forbidden to leave the Suez Canal until its owners pay up to $1 billion in compensation for the chaos it caused

    The Japanese-owned container ship might have been freed from the banks of the Suez Canal but is now embroiled in a row over compensation.

  • Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader for his lack of support during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported.