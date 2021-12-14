UAE suspends talks on $23B weapons deal with US

FILE - An F-35 fighter jet arrives at the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington, Vt., Sept. 19, 2019. The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
NOMAAN MERCHANT
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf.

The Emirati embassy in Washington said it would “suspend discussions" with the U.S., though meetings at the Pentagon this week between the two sides on other matters will move forward as planned. “The U.S. remains the UAE's preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future,” the embassy said in a statement.

The proposed sale of 50 F-35s to the UAE came at the end of former President Donald Trump's administration, emerging from a deal that saw the Emiratis formally recognize Israel. President Joe Biden's administration put the deal on hold after he took office, in part due to criticism of the UAE and Saudi Arabia over their yearslong war in Yemen, which has sparked one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and continues today.

Also included in the deal are 18 advanced drone systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.

Emirati officials blame an American insistence on restrictions on how and where the F-35s could be used and say they are a violation of the UAE's sovereignty.

The State Department said in a statement that the administration “remains committed to the proposed sales ... even as we continue consultations to ensure that we have a clear, mutual understanding of Emirati obligations and actions before, during, and after delivery.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that U.S. requirements on the use of American-made military equipment “are universal, non-negotiable, and not specific to the UAE.”

“The U.S. partnership with the UAE is more strategic and more complex than any one weapon sale,” Kirby said.

A person familiar with the matter said the U.S. believes the Emiratis' move now is a negotiating tactic to try to move the process along. The person, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the UAE letter notifying the U.S. of the suspension was written by a relatively low-level official.

The Wall Street Journal first disclosed the suspension of negotiations.

The UAE has long worked with the U.S. on counterterrorism and allowed the entry of people fleeing Afghanistan during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal earlier this year. But tensions between Washington and Abu Dhabi have risen over the UAE's growing cooperation with China.

Last week, a top Emirati diplomat acknowledged the UAE stopped construction on a Chinese facility at an Abu Dhabi port that America considered a military base. The Journal first revealed the presence of the alleged facility.

“We took these American concerns into consideration and we stopped the work on the facilities,” the diplomat, Anwar Gargash, told a meeting of the the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. “But our position remains the same, that these facilities were not really military facilities.”

He described the discussions between the UAE and the U.S. “as quite frank.”

___

Associated Press journalists Isabel DeBre and Jon Gambrell in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN nuclear chief: Limited Iran access giving 'blurred image'

    The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that the restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a “very blurred image” of Tehran's program as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Speaking in a wide-ranging interview to The Associated Press, Rafael Mariano Grossi said he wanted to tell Iran that there was “no way around” his inspectors at the International Atomic Energy Agency if the Islamic Republic wanted to be “a respected country in the community of nations.” “We have to work together," Grossi said from a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after he visited that country's first nuclear power plant. Grossi's insistence that the Vienna-based IAEA remained “an auditor” for the world came as negotiations falter in Vienna to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear deal.

  • Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with Macron, Niinistö

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke on the phone with his French and Finnish counterparts and reiterated his demand for guarantees precluding NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying weapons there. The Russian leader's phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö come amid heightened tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders that stoked fears of a possible invasion, and Western diplomatic efforts to prevent it from happening. U.S. President Joe Biden last week told Putin that Moscow would face “severe consequences” if it attacks its ex-Soviet neighbor. Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine for its own military buildup in the east of the country, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting with Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

  • NATO rejects Russian accusations on missile deployment

    NATO is not planning to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe, the Western military alliance said on Tuesday, rejecting Russian accusations and a call by Moscow for a moratorium on this kind of weapons in Europe. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that Russia itself had violated the meanwhile demised INF treaty for years by deploying new intermediate range nuclear capable missiles in Europe, adding that NATO did not aim to mirror Moscow's behaviour.

  • President Biden shouldn’t wait. Drop the hammer on Putin now to save Ukraine | Opinion

    Vladimir Putin thinks the Soviet Union was a great, marvelous, unmatched world power, the Roman Empire in modern setting, a historical miracle spun by Russia’s cultural and ethnic superiority — with lots of nuclear weapons, to boot.

  • U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack

    The United States is testing satellite resiliency to threats from China and Russia miles above the earth's surface, just weeks after Russia shot down an aging communications satellite. The computer-aided simulations included potential shooting down of U.S. missile-tracking satellites, satellite jamming, and other electronic warfare "effects" that are possible tactics in space warfare. During a visit to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks saw the 'Space Flag' simulated space training exercise hosted by U.S. forces.

  • More Orthodox Jewish women are ordained; change is uneven

    At the South Philadelphia Shtiebel, a 5-foot-tall partition, called a “mechitza,” separates the men from the women in accordance with ancient tradition. Fruchter is one of half a dozen or so ordained women who serve Modern Orthodox synagogues across the U.S., and one of even fewer who serve as top spiritual leaders. While the larger Reform and Conservative Jewish movements have ordained women rabbis for decades, the Orthodox fold has only recently begun tapping women to leadership roles. Modern Orthodoxy, which aims to hold onto Jewish tradition while engaging with the outside world, is leading the way.

  • Forest service deploying air tankers as wildfire danger increases in West Texas

    The two large air tankers arriving in the state on Tuesday will be a regional resource, supporting suppression efforts in Oklahoma and Texas as requested

  • Bruins place Craig Smith in COVID-19 protocol before game vs. Golden Knights

    The Bruins have put right winger Craig Smith in COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, which means he'll at least miss tonight's game against the Golden Knights.

  • Why Tariffs On Chinese Solar Panels Failed

    While tariffs on solar modules from China have indeed decimated direct shipments from China, they have been unsuccessful in decreasing overall US dependency on imports, which are set to hit a new annual record in 2021

  • 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

    If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.

  • Turkish foreign minister to visit UAE, as rivals ramp up diplomatic contacts

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the United Arab Emirates late on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and hold talks with Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Monday, as the regional rivals ramp up diplomacy to mend strained ties. Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed several accords and deals during talks in Ankara last month, as the two countries work to repair relations after years of rivalry, in a move President Tayyip Erdogan said would herald a "new era."

  • Putin and Xi to discuss 'aggressive' talk from U.S. and NATO, Kremlin says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. "The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Moscow and Beijing. "We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO and U.S. side, and this requires discussion between us and the Chinese." Russia has cultivated closer ties with China as its relations with the West have worsened, and Putin has used the partnership as a way of balancing U.S. influence while striking lucrative deals, especially on energy.

  • Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

    The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany's new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina was “worrying” and the Bosnian Serb secession attempts were “unacceptable.” “For me personally, this means (...) that the existing sanctions regime should now also be used against Mr. Dodik," Baerbock said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, where she pressed for the measures to be imposed.

  • Virgin Australia switches U.S. partner to United from Delta

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Virgin Australia said on Tuesday it would enter a new codeshare and loyalty partnership with United Airlines from April 2022, replacing a longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines on U.S. routes. Virgin last year stopped flying from Australia to Los Angeles but had maintained a relationship with Delta in competition with a rival partnership between Qantas Airways and American Airlines. United has a much larger market share than Delta on routes between Australia and the United States and Virgin said the new partnership would triple its reach into the Americas, including on flights to Mexico, the Caribbean and South America.

  • Lebanon prosecutor orders arrest next year of politician charged over Beirut blast

    Lebanon's public prosecutor on Tuesday instructed the security forces to arrest a top politician over the Beirut port blast, a senior judicial source said, setting the stage for a possible confrontation with the lawmaker and his powerful ally Hezbollah. Tarek Bitar, the judge investigating last year's catastrophic port explosion, first issued a warrant for the arrest of Ali Hassan Khalil, a former finance minister, on Oct. 12 after he did not attend a scheduled interrogation. He is a right-hand man of House Speaker Nabih Berri and one of several current and former senior politicians and security officials charged in connection with the blast that killed more than 215 people.

  • 6 takeaways from Rams’ statement win vs. Cardinals on Monday night

    Here's what we learned from the Rams' critical Week 14 win over the Cardinals – which may be the biggest win of Matthew Stafford's career.

  • Turkey says Serb move to start quitting Bosnia's key institutions "dangerous"

    A vote by Serb lawmakers to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary, and tax system is "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. His comments came after Germany's new government called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik over the decision. Last week's non-binding motion is meant to pave the way for secession from Bosnia, which was split into two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Federation, dominated by Bosniaks and Croats - after its 1992-1995 war. The three institutions represent the key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system.

  • China responds to Blinken's 'aggressive actions' remarks

    China says that the US's attempts to "provoke splits and misunderstandings" will not work, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the Asia-Pacific. President Joe Biden's administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era.

  • Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This Gateway Bronco Customized F-100 4x4

    Own your dream truck for practically nothing.

  • Jet ejection seat, breathing system oversight strengthened in defense bill

    The provisions of the defense policy bill aim to prevent further deaths and injuries among military pilots.