In UAE visit, Israeli minister builds ties after Gaza war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AYA BATRAWY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli's foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday during his first state visit to the United Arab Emirates that when tensions flare in Jerusalem, it reverberates across the region.

“Nobody is denying the fact that tensions in Jerusalem endanger the entire area,” Yair Lapid told reporters in Dubai.

He spoke to select foreign media on the final stretch of a historic two-day visit to the Gulf Arab state. It was the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE since the two countries agreed to establish full ties nine months ago.

The visit, however, garnered little fanfare across Emirati media and Lapid did not have an audience with the country's de-facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Rather, he met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who hosted an official reception for the Israeli delegation Tuesday.

Lapid also inaugurated the Israeli diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai during his trip. No senior Emirati Cabinet officials have traveled to Israel, though the UAE has established a diplomatic presence in Tel Aviv.

The visit comes on the heels of last month's devastating 11-day war in the Gaza Strip in May, which killed more than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children. In Israel, 13 people died as a result of the war with Gaza, including two children.

Emotions ran high during the conflict among the Arab public, and continue to simmer with the Gaza cease-fire on shaky ground and tensions still tense in Jerusalem.

The war was sparked when Hamas militants in Gaza fired rockets at Israel in response to violence in Jerusalem between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a site holy to Muslims and Jews. Efforts by Jewish settlers to evict Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem further aggravated tensions in the city.

“Nobody wants riots in Jerusalem," Lapid said. "It’s in everybody’s best interest to make sure Jerusalem is as quiet as possible.”

The flare-up in Jerusalem on the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan presented the first major test of rapidly developing relations between Israel and the UAE. The U.S.-brokered agreement, which was signed by then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was the first of its kind by an Arab state with Israel in over two decades, and it paved the path for similar announcements by Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

When tensions boiled-over in Jerusalem last month, the UAE issued a rare public rebuke of Israel and called on authorities to de-escalate the situation and show maximum self-restraint to prevent further regional instability. The Emirati government's tone reflected the sensitivities that persist among Muslims worldwide around the sovereignty of Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian struggle against occupation.

The conflict appears to have also set back U.S. efforts to promote more Israeli normalization accords with other Arab states. It may have also slowed down the pace of progress with Sudan.

“I wish we have with Sudan what we just had here,” Lapid said, referring to the UAE.

The minister said Israel's goal is to have so-called Abraham Accords with all Arab states. “If we will be able to push forward with the Saudis, we’ll be happy to do so," he said.

Lapid, a former Israeli anchorman who heads a centrist Israeli party, was newly sworn in as foreign minister weeks ago upon the formation of a new Israeli government led by right-wing politician, Naftali Bennett.

He said the new coalition government's intention is to have better dialogue with people on the ground, though he made no mention of the Palestinians nor prospects for reviving the moribund peace talks.

When asked about the blockaded Gaza Strip, Lapid said Israel has no interest in fighting Gaza, but stressed Israel will never accept rocket fire from Hamas.

Lapid declined to discuss any details of his conversation with his Emirati counterpart. The two countries share strong objections about Iran's nuclear accord with world powers, which the Biden administration is seeking to revive and expand.

He did, however, say that he spent time connecting Emirati ministers with their counterparts in the new Israeli government, including the minsters of energy. He described the UAE as Israel's “new friends.”

While he did not give a number on size of bilateral investments, he was quoted in the UAE state-run news agency saying bilateral trade had reached more than $675 million. Included in that is $272 million of trade with Dubai. The two sides are also discussing putting in place a free trade agreement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Israeli foreign minister in the UAE on 1st state visit

    Israel’s foreign minister kicked off the highest-level visit by an Israeli official to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, nine months after the two countries established relations in a deal brokered by the United States. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met the UAE's foreign minister in Abu Dhabi and inaugurated Israel's first embassy in the Gulf.

  • Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: 'We're here to stay'

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Israel's new foreign minister inaugurated its embassy in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and offered an olive branch to other former adversaries, saying: "We're here to stay." Yair Lapid's two-day visit, in which he will open an Israeli consulate in Dubai on Wednesday, is the first to the Gulf state by an Israeli cabinet minister since the countries established ties last year. The trip is also an opportunity for the two-week-old Israeli government of Naftali Bennett, a nationalist who heads an improbable cross-partisan coalition, to make diplomatic inroads despite long-stymied talks with the Palestinians.

  • Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation

    The one-day gathering in the heat-soaked southern city of Matera focused on how to improve cooperation and revive the world's economy following the pandemic and how to boost sustainable development in Africa. "The pandemic has highlighted the need for an international response to emergencies that transcend national boundaries," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his counterparts from the Group of 20 major economies. However, the foreign ministers of China, Brazil and Australia opted to follow the discussions by video link, while Russia and South Korea sent deputy ministers.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On China Jo Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD)?

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • AP PHOTOS: China's Communist Party marks centenary

    China’s ruling Communist Party is marking its centenary with fireworks and fanfare. Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the past four decades since reforms were enacted. Going unmentioned are the disasters brought under the founder of the Communist state, Mao Zedong, as well as the bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

  • Minnesota lawmakers pass modest police accountability bill

    The Minnesota Senate approved a modest set of police accountability measures early Wednesday that's part of a broader public safety budget bill, as the state's divided Legislature put itself on pace to avert a partial state government shutdown. The Senate's 45-21 vote followed a 75-59 vote in the Minnesota House on Tuesday night, and it came on the heels of last week's sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years for murder in the death of George Floyd. The bill attracted Republican support in both chambers, while some Democrats who said it didn't go far enough voted no. It now goes to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

  • Israel reaches compromise with settlers on West Bank outpost

    Israel has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers who rapidly established an unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank last month, officials and the settlers said Wednesday. Under the agreement, the settlers will leave by the end of the week. A survey will be carried out that the settlers say will prove the outpost was not established on land privately owned by Palestinians.

  • Inside look at rise in border crossings into Texas

    Last month, more than 180,000 migrants were stopped along the Southwest border, that's more than any other month in the last four years. In order to truly understand the numbers, Mireya Villarreal went for a ride along the border. In just a few hours, she saw more than 200 people cross into the U.S.

  • Russia Targets Fox News Fans in Bid to Become the World’s Anti-Woke Capital

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastGalvanized by the results of recent American polls and the popularity of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Fox News and its audiences, the Kremlin is proceeding with a new charm offensive targeting Western conservatives. Russia cannot offer much in terms of gun rights, freedom of speech, or standard of living—at least not for those excluded from Putin’s mob-like circle of trust. Rather, the Kremlin intends to attract Western converts with ano

  • Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism

    Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands. Since Thailand’s pandemic restrictions on travel were imposed in early 2020, tourism has fallen off a cliff, and nowhere has it been felt more than the resort island off the country's southern coast, where nearly 95% of the economy is related to the industry. Instead of the hotel quarantines required elsewhere in Thailand, tourists on Phuket will be able to roam the entire island, but not travel to other parts of the country for 14 days.

  • Criticism of Palestinian security forces raises pressure on Abbas

    Pressure is mounting on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his security forces' handling of protesters demanding his resignation since one of his biggest critics died in custody. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said on Tuesday it was "deeply disturbed" by reports that protesters had been intimidated and beaten by plain-clothes officers, and the United Nations condemned what it called "totally unacceptable" attacks. The security forces have denied deploying officers in civilian clothing against protesters.

  • How Militants in Airtight Sealed Gaza Keep Making Rockets

    MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/GettyGAZA CITY—The bloody 11-day Israel-Hamas war last month brought one stunning revelation: Despite a formidable army and an airtight blockade on Gaza, Israeli security forces had failed to completely quash Hamas’ weapon development capabilities.While the blockade—which includes restrictions that start with the Red Sea and run through Sudan and Egypt—has succeeded in hindering Gaza’s civilian economy, militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to have successfull

  • Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90% effective against Delta variant, developers say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is around 90% effective against the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, its developers said on Tuesday. The shot, which Russia has actively marketed abroad, was previously found by researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus. Denis Logunov, deputy director of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute which developed Sputnik V, said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on digital medical and vaccine records, the RIA news agency reported.

  • Four buy-low players Warriors should target this NBA offseason

    With limited money to work with, the Warriors will have to target some high-risk, high-reward players during free agency.

  • Mini's not-so-mini Urbanaut minivan concept comes to life

    BMW-owned Mini showcased one way it could branch out into new segments when it unveiled the Vision Urbanaut concept in late 2020. At the time, the design study existed merely in a series of digital renderings. It hasn't been approved for production yet, but it was recently transformed into a real concept car that people can experience.

  • Israeli rescue team vows to help find every person still alive in the Surfside condo collapse | Editorial

    On Day 5, the reality is slowly sinking in that rescuers may not find survivors in the rubble of the Champlain South Tower in Surfside.

  • ‘F*** Israel’ written in Myrtle Beach sand in big letters near hotel, police confirm

    Antisemitism organization: “Sad to think Jewish children are waking up seeing this while on vacation with their families.”

  • Hezbollah leader, Hamas chief talk recent Gaza war in Beirut

    The top leaders of the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas held talks in Beirut on Tuesday about last month’s 11-day war with Israel in the Gaza Strip. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Hamas, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday and met several top officials, including President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

  • Pentagon official who oversees cybersecurity initiative placed on leave, suspected of disclosing classified information: report

    Katie Arrington, chief information security officer for the Pentagon's acquisition and sustainment office, is under investigation, Bloomberg reported.