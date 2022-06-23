UAE to Woo Investors With High-Quality Debt Amid Recession Fears

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The United Arab Emirates is returning to international bond markets following its debut sale last year, taking advantage of demand for high-quality debt amid mounting concerns over a global recession.

The oil-rich Gulf nation is offering dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 10 and 30 years, according to a person familiar with the matter who’s not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

The initial price talk for the 10-year security is about 125 basis points over Treasuries of similar maturity. The initial price thought for the 30-year Formosa bond -- debt issued in Taiwan and denominated in a currency other than the Taiwan dollar -- is at a spread of 200 basis points.

Debt issued by the UAE has outperformed developing peers this month as central banks step up efforts to curb inflation, fueling concerns the global economy may be headed for a recession. The nation’s debt is rated Aa2, the third-highest investment grade, by Moody’s Investors Service, and one step lower at AA- by Fitch Ratings.

The UAE, which comprises seven emirates including oil-rich capital Abu Dhabi and commercial hub Dubai, in October sold its first bond in its half-century history as a combined federation. The sheikhdoms set separate budget policies and several of them have tapped the market over the years.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.