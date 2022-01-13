UAE's Ajman warns of pay cuts for exposure to COVID-19 twice

FILE - A woman receives a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a medical staffer at the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The emirate of Ajman is warning its government employees that they will be penalized for coming into contact for a second time with anyone who has contracted COVID-19, state-linked media in the UAE reported Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021. The UAE has a vaccination rate of 99% among eligible residents and a total death toll of under 2,200 from the virus, but the spread of the omicron variant globally has pushed the number of daily infections up. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The emirate of Ajman is warning its government employees that they will be penalized for coming into contact for a second time with anyone who has contracted COVID-19, state-linked media in the United Arab Emirates reported Thursday.

Local media outlets said federal employees in Ajman will not receive paid sick leave for quarantine if they come into close contact with infected people outside the workplace or home for a second time.

The UAE has a vaccination rate of 99% among eligible residents and a total death toll of under 2,200 from the virus, but the spread of the omicron variant globally has pushed the number of daily infections up. The United Arab Emirates, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has seen daily cases jump from around 50 a day in early December to more than 2,600 a day this week.

To limit the spread of the virus, Ajman's human resources department issued a circular with a list of no-nos that would lead to salary deductions, ranging from a one-day pay cut to a 10-day pay cut for repeat offenders.

The UAE-based The National newspaper said the offenses listed include failure to wear masks, being in crowded areas, shaking hands with others and going to the office after being in contact with someone who's contracted the coronavirus. Supervisors will also be slapped with salary deductions if they fail to ensure employees comply.

According to the report, a federal employee in Ajman who's come into close contact with an infected person must isolate for a week or work remotely. Moreover, employees who come into contact with an infected person for a second time will also have to use their personal days off toward mandatory quarantine or take the days off unpaid.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India, Britain launch talks on free trade deal

    India and Britain on Thursday launched talks on pursuing a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles in New Delhi. ``This is the first of my important agreements this year as Britain set out on her independent journey post-Brexit,″ Trevelyan told reporters.

  • Abortion grows as priority issue for Democrats: AP-NORC poll

    With Roe v. Wade facing its strongest threat in decades, a new poll finds Democrats increasingly view protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government. Thirteen percent of Democrats mentioned abortion or reproductive rights as one of the issues they want the federal government to address in 2022, according to a December poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Rubble brings opportunity, and risk, in war-scarred Gaza

    The Gaza Strip has few jobs, little electricity and almost no natural resources. In a territory suffering from a chronic shortage of construction materials, a bustling recycling industry has sprouted up, providing income to a lucky few but raising concerns that the refurbished rubble is substandard and unsafe. “It’s a lucrative business,” said Naji Sarhan, deputy housing minister in the territory’s Hamas-led government.

  • Strike paralyzes Lebanon amid worsening economic conditions

    A general strike by public transportation and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon Thursday as the country suffers one of the world's worst economic crises. The move comes as the country’s ruling class has done almost nothing to try to pull the country out of its meltdown, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. The political class that has run the small nation of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, since the 1975-90 civil war is resisting reforms demanded by the international community.

  • Egypt president urges Sudanese to talk, denies backing coup

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Wednesday urged rival factions in Sudan to engage in talks to move forward in their transition to democracy after a coup toppled the civilian-led government. The Oct. 25 military takeover has upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after three decades of repression and international sanctions under autocrat Omar al-Bashir. A popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

  • Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

    Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe, which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?

  • German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

    A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. The Koblenz state court concluded that Anwar Raslan was the senior officer in charge of a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where suspected opposition protesters were detained. A junior officer, Eyad al-Gharib, was convicted last year of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz court to 4½ years in prison.

  • Djokovic travelled across Europe before Australia trip, at odds with declaration

    Novak Djokovic was in Serbia in the two weeks before flying to the Australian Open from Spain, according to three Belgrade residents, whose accounts to Reuters backed social media posts that contradict information contained in his immigration declaration on arrival in Melbourne. The accounts from two eyewitnesses and another individual, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday and previously unreported, corroborated earlier social media posts that appear to show Djokovic in Belgrade less than two weeks before he headed to Spain and then on to Australia. These accounts of his travel history are at odds with a declaration submitted as part of immigration formalities for Djokovic's entry to Australia that stated he had not travelled in the 14 days prior to leaving for Australia.

  • United CEO: 4% of U.S. workforce test positive for COVID; no deaths among the vaccinated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday that about 4% of its U.S. employees, or about 3,000 workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 but vaccinated employees had neither died nor recently been hospitalized with the disease. United's disclosure comes amid soaring cases https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb and continuing debate about U.S. vaccine mandates https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-wants-us-agencies-mandate-covid-19-testing-unvaccinated-employees-by-feb-2022-01-11. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-considers-whether-halt-biden-vaccine-mandates-2022-01-07 to challenges to President Joe Biden's vaccine or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

  • Doctors, scientists and professors pen letter to Spotify over ‘menace to public health’ Joe Rogan

    Joe Rogan has been a lot of things in life. He's been an actor, a comedian, a high-level martial artist, a reality TV host, a commentator, among other things. He also hosts the most listened to podcast on the planet. In May 2020, Rogan announced that he had inked a multi-year licensing deal with Spotify. The deal was reportedly worth $100 million and made The Joe Rogan Experience exclusive to the Spotify platform. The podcast features an array of guests that discuss a wide range of topics. Some

  • Legendary buck to be displayed in Coshocton County

    Commissioners take possession of 26-pointer poached in 2018

  • 60% of KN95 Masks Aren't the Real Deal—Here's How to Avoid Buying a Knock-Off

    Don't get duped into buying a phony mask.

  • N95 masks are your best mask option—here's where to buy them online

    N95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy N95 masks online from Amazon, Vida and more.

  • EU agency says omicron pushing COVID-19 out of pandemic phase

    An official from Europe's top medical product regulation agency said Tuesday that the COVID-19 omicron variant may be pushing the pandemic into becoming endemic.Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy for the European Medicines Agency (EMA), told reporters on Tuesday that that the natural immunity conferred by the highly infectious omicron strain may be fast-tracking the progress towards endemicity."With the increase of immunity in population...

  • 42 Doctors Told Us What They Think Of Boosters And Masks In The Face Of Omicron And Everyone Should Hear Their Answers

    Though everyone is tired of the pandemic, 42 experts say this wave of Omicron is no time to be letting our guard down.View Entire Post ›

  • Does your surgical mask protect you as omicron spreads? Here’s what to know

    Experts suggest replacing cloth masks with KN95 or N95 masks, which offer better protection against omicron. But what about surgical masks?

  • Has omicron 'turned a corner'? US infections decline for first time since Christmas

    Doctors weigh in on the latest wave of COVID-19 and whether Omicron is beginning to peak across the U.S. and in Ohio.

  • Risky return to school: Less than 20% of elementary kids are vaccinated; Fauci says US could soon learn to live with COVID. Live updates

    Just over 17% of U.S. children 5 to 11 were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, Latest COVID news.

  • A man who had a rare case of 'flurona' describes feeling as if he had razor blades in his throat and 'wild' night sweats that cleared after 48 hours

    Coinfections of flu and COVID-19 are unusual. Experts say they're not a big deal for young, healthy people who are vaccinated against both viruses.

  • L.A. County urges residents to postpone nonessential gatherings, activities as Omicron surges

    Los Angeles County health officials are urging residents to postpone nonessential gatherings and avoid some activities, especially with people who are unmasked, unvaccinated or at higher risk of severe illness.