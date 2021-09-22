UAH professor arrested in Cullman for sex acts with a minor, possessing child pornography

Sep. 22—A University of Alabama — Huntsville professor has been arrested in Cullman County for committing sex acts with a minor, possessing child pornography, and providing drugs to a minor, according to District Attorney Wilson Blaylock.

Michael McGinnis, 41, was arrested by the Cullman Sheriff's Office on August 26 for Attempting to Unlawfully Distribute a Controlled Substance, Chemical Endangerment of Child, and Criminal Solicitation to commit a Controlled Substance Crime. These charges originated from information provided by a concerned citizen.

The Sheriff's Office continued their investigation by seizing McGinnis' cellphone. After the execution of a search warrant, investigators were able to determine that McGinnis was in possession of at least 18 images of child pornography. Our office then authorized the arrest of McGinnis on 18 counts of Possession of Obscene Matter.

Further investigation was conducted by the Sherriff's Office based upon the minor victim's disclosure of disturbing information. As a result, additional warrants were issued by the District Attorney's Office. On September 20, 2021, McGinnis was arrested for Traveling to Meet a Child for Sex Acts, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Sodomy in the Second Degree, and Enticing Child for Immoral Purposes.

McGinnis taught in the English department at UAB-Huntsville. The university placed him on leave following news of his arrest.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the concerned citizen for providing the initial information that led to the arrest of this predator," said Blaylock. "I also want to thank the deputies and investigators at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for their diligence in continuing with further investigations into McGinnis' disturbing conduct. Our office will prosecute McGinnis for these charges, and we will continue to work with investigators and make decisions on whether any additional charges should be issued."