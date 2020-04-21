UAL Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) today announced an underwritten public offering of 39,250,000 shares of its common stock, subject to market conditions and other factors. Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as the underwriters of the offering. The Company has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,925,000 additional shares. The proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

A registration statement (including prospectus) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective upon filing. Information about the offering is available in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the SEC today at www.sec.gov. Before investing, please read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents UAL has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UAL and the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department.

The offering of these securities is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





Additional Information for Investors

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. In 2019, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 791 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 581 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and thus reflect the Company's current expectations and beliefs with respect to certain current and future events, including the anticipated offering of common stock. Such forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "will," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "remains," "believes," "estimates," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Additionally, forward-looking statements include statements that do not relate solely to historical facts, such as statements which identify uncertainties or trends, discuss the possible future effects of current known trends or uncertainties, or which indicate that the future effects of known trends or uncertainties cannot be predicted, guaranteed or assured. All forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.