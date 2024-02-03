UAPD captain retires after 45 years of service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas said “goodbye” to a long-time fixture at its police department.

Capt. Gary Crain retires from the force after 45 years of service. The university celebrated him at the university’s Verizon Ballroom.

Crain talked about why he stayed with the force for so long.

“There was just a lot to do,” Crain said. “There’s a lot of improvements that could be made and kept my interests. And as technology increased, then taking advantage of that and adapting that for our working, helping the young officers starting out, it was just very rewarding.

Crain started at the university in 1978.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.