UArizona Mass Shooting Threat Arrested Michael Pengchung Lee

KGUN - Tucson Scripps
0

Michael Pengchung Lee, is under Federal indictment on a charge that he threatened a mass shooting at the University of Arizona. He is being held without bond. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/man-arrested-in-ua-mass-shooting-threat-to-be-held-without-bond

