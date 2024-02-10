UA's plan to dig out of $177M hole includes athletics overhaul, 'rightsizing' departments

The Arizona Board of Regents is promising to tackle the University of Arizona's $177 million budget shortfall with cuts to administration, “rightsizing” university departments, streamlining administrative costs and increasing revenue.

The regents released their latest report Friday detailing more of their plan to correct UA's financial struggles, outlining additional steps to reverse the university’s financial trajectory and a promise for more transparency to the public.

The report laid out much of the financial plan presented by ABOR Executive Director John Arnold last week. Officials believe the financial concerns can still be remedied over the next several years.

“The University of Arizona is not in imminent financial jeopardy,” the document reads. “But, as outlined in this report, it is currently operating with a budget shortfall of approximately $177 million.”

The report sent to Gov. Katie Hobbs and the public follows her release of a critical letter in January saying there was “no coherent vision” in how officials were guiding the university through its budgetary headaches. In it, she asked for a report on how the university planned to correct its budget deficit and provide more transparency surrounding the decision-making process.

What will be cut in the UA budget?

The university is moving forward with the “rightsizing” of its colleges and divisions. These reviews will take place alongside leadership of each school from Feb. 15 to April 15, bringing cuts of up to 15% over the next 18 to 36 months.

According to the report, UA will be permanently cutting some open positions to save $27 million. Officials also referenced the overhaul of its athletics department, remedying an "overstressed workforce" and possible retirement incentives. The report showed ABOR officials were in negotiations with a "global professional services firm" that would collaborate on changes made to athletics and the University of Arizona Global Campus, a recently acquired online school serving close to 24,000 students.

These cuts come in addition to changes already in effect, such as a hiring freeze in place until June 30. Exceptions include a variety of positions like graduate assistants, undergraduate student workers and some sponsored positions. Officials may also grant permission to hire certain "key administrators" or tenured positions.

The university’s compensation freeze will be running alongside the same timeline with the elimination of its Salary Increase Program for fiscal year 2025. Exemptions may be applied when needed to retain staff, or if an employee takes on additional work.

Officials have placed additional purchasing restrictions, requiring senior leadership approval for all purchases higher than $50,000. Officials said they will be monitoring the effects of all of the spending and hiring restrictions.

What isn't happening?

In a special ABOR meeting Friday, Chair Fred DuVal admitted there was “no magic silver bullet” to fix the university’s headaches but said officials were focused on incorporating feedback from faculty and students when the shortfall was discovered. He welcomed more input from the community, going as far as to invite the public to email him their suggestions.

“I will respond to every suggestion,” DuVal said. “We are your partner.”

Both ABOR and UA said in the report that need-based aid and any already promised financial aid would not face cuts. In addition, the school’s tuition guarantee will still be in place for undergraduate students admitted before fall 2025.

Furloughs and any reduction of retirement benefits would not go into effect and leadership promised to not take action “jeopardizing its teaching and research mission,” something faculty have pushed for strongly during the past several months in conversations amongst faculty senate leaders.

Arizona regents promise transparency, collaboration

Hobbs accused both ABOR of maintaining a lack of transparency with the public in her letter last month. In Friday's report leaders promised to address UA's finances through an "interactive, transparent process."

ABOR designated a regent to meet with university leaders each day, and will be meeting two to three times a month with the board to discuss UA's progress and new oversight for the state's entire public university system.

DuVal also announced the resignation of Regent Bob Herbold, who had been with the board since 2021. Herbold stepped down due to health concerns, with DuVal wishing him a swift recovery.

The Governor's Office was not immediately available for comment Friday.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Board of Regents lays out plan for UA's $177M budget shortfall