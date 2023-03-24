UAT Group’s Subsidiary, H2O Processing, Submits Proposal to Texas Railroad Commission

Denver, CO --News Direct-- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

McapMediaWire -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc's (OTC: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, announced today that, at the request of The Texas Railroad Commission (“TRC”), it has submitted a proposal to support a pilot program designed to treat and reduce wastewater currently being disposed of in salt water discharge wells. The objective of the TRC’s program is to not only reduce the amount of discharge water, but to address the amount of seismic activity in the Permian basin.

H2O has developed a proprietary process to significantly reduce the volume of water injected in to salt water discharge (SWD) wells. The process can: 1. Treat the water to a quality that can be used for agricultural use. 2. Treat high salinity water by separating the salt and reducing the remaining byproduct for disposal to approximately 10%. 3. The separated salt can be captured and marketed as a commodity.

The H2O proposal outlines the use of a 200 gallons per minute system (6,700 BBls/day) and includes a mechanical evaporation unit to treat water where the chlorides are above 60,000 ppm. H2O believes this system will properly demonstrate the viability of the process. Once this pilot project is completed then, H2O can work with the TRC for larger systems to be deployed to treat larger volumes of water in various areas identified by the TRC.

The systems are portable and can be used in different locations in order to prove the ability to treat different waters from different locations and wells.

H2O Processing Chief Executive Officer, Stan Abrams stated,” We are very excited to team up with and support the efforts of the Texas Railroad Commission. My team and I are looking forward to working with the Commission and the great State of Texas”.

H2O’s evaporation process is a mechanical system that will produce a “clean salt” that is less than 10% moisture. The salt can be processed into several products to meet a large demand and market. The salt commodity can be marketed and removed from the process sites and converted into an income-producing product instead of a waste product to be injected in to a SWD.

H2O Processing’s proprietary system treats high percentage chlorides in water so that the final ratio of wastewater is reduced by as much as 90%. The proposed system can also recapture water through the evaporation process via a condensation system. Water recaptured in a condensation process would be high-quality water and 100% reusable.

H2O Processing is a manufacturing, research, and engineering company, with extensive experience in the water treatment industry. With an expanding portfolio of intellectual property, the H2O team has just recently begun its expansion as a full provider and manufacturer of mobile on-site and fixed commercial water treatment platforms.

H2O Processing’s mobile water treatment platform concluded field testing within Oklahoma and has been awarded the only state-wide permit in all 77 counties, to treat deleterious water to non-deleterious water. The mobile platforms are fully automated and can be managed remotely by either H2O Processing from their headquarters in Denver or managed by an onsite team. The mobile platform is ready for commercial production and is now being delivered into the market.

Chairman of H2O Processing parent company, UAT Group, Alex Umbra commented, “This proposal, once accepted, carries a significant environmental impact potential that is unrivaled in this segment. Once again, H2O and UAT Group, continue to further demonstrate their shared commitment to the environment and bringing forth responsible technology that brings value to our customers as well as our shareholders”.

The Company continues to work on non-dilutive financing to build and construct their proprietary Iron Removal Systems for the oil industry as outlined in prior news releases. The recent turmoil in the US banking industry resulting from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank has slowed our progress but we remain optimistic that this will be achieved as well.

About H2O Processing, Inc.

The Company is located in Denver, CO, and is an advanced water and oil treatment technology company.

