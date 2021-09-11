UATP Joins Forces With BitPay, Bringing Crypto to Its Airline Members

Ryan James
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The UATP global payment network has partnered with crypto payments processing company BitPay, to expand the reach of UATP to a wider global customer base by allowing customers to pay for travel using cryptocurrency.

BitPay and UATP have joined forces

UATP has partnered with the largest provider of Bitcoin and crypto payment services, Atlanta-based BitPay. UATP is a global payment network owned by the world’s airlines, and is accepted by merchants for air, rail, and agency payments. Considering that travel and leisure are among the top 5 items purchased with cryptocurrency, according to a survey done by Pyments.com, UATP is allowing Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and six other cryptos, through its partnership with BitPay, to be used for payments. Travel is a high-value purchase, and because cryptocurrency has been growing into a safe and trusted payment option, more people are coming on board, according to Stephen Pair, BitPay’s co-founder and CEO. Litecoin was the most recent addition to BitPay in Q3 2021. BitPay supports all crypto wallets, which will enable many customers globally to pay with crypto, and has the potential to increase UATP’s client-base significantly.

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about $85 billion from the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. w