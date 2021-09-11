UATP Joins Forces With BitPay, Bringing Crypto to Its Airline Members

BeInCrypto –

The UATP global payment network has partnered with crypto payments processing company BitPay, to expand the reach of UATP to a wider global customer base by allowing customers to pay for travel using cryptocurrency.

BitPay and UATP have joined forces

UATP has partnered with the largest provider of Bitcoin and crypto payment services, Atlanta-based BitPay. UATP is a global payment network owned by the world’s airlines, and is accepted by merchants for air, rail, and agency payments. Considering that travel and leisure are among the top 5 items purchased with cryptocurrency, according to a survey done by Pyments.com, UATP is allowing Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and six other cryptos, through its partnership with BitPay, to be used for payments. Travel is a high-value purchase, and because cryptocurrency has been growing into a safe and trusted payment option, more people are coming on board, according to Stephen Pair, BitPay’s co-founder and CEO. Litecoin was the most recent addition to BitPay in Q3 2021. BitPay supports all crypto wallets, which will enable many customers globally to pay with crypto, and has the potential to increase UATP’s client-base significantly.

