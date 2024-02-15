UAV attack at oil depot near Russian border with Ukraine sets two large fuel tanks on fire
Two diesel fuel tanks with a volume of 1,000 and 400 cubic meters caught fire at the Polevaya oil depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as a result of an overnight drone attack, the local Telegram news channel Astra reported on Feb. 15.
The oil depot where the fire occurred is located in the village of Polevaya, Kursk district.
There were reportedly no casualties.
Information about the UAV attack in Kursk Oblast appeared on local Telegram channels overnight. Locals reported a massive fire near the village of Polevaya, and before that, they allegedly heard explosions.
