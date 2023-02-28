UAV reportedly crashes near Gazprom facility outside Moscow

8
·1 min read
A photo of the drone is published on social media
A photo of the drone is published on social media

The drone was reportedly found at about 11 a.m. near the company’s gas compressor station in the Kolomensky district of Moscow Oblast.

Read also: Russian drone downed in Kyiv Oblast, Air Force Command says

According to preliminary information, there was no explosion after the crash.

Meanwhile, the SHOT Telegram messenger reported the drone had been found 10 meters from the facility’s fence. Emergency crews and sappers are on their way to the scene.

The journalists also posted a photo of the drone. They claimed it is a Ukrainian UJ-22 airborne attack drone.

Read also: Drones damage Russian security observation tower in Bryansk Oblast, media report

“Our source reports the drone probably suddenly lost altitude (perhaps it ran out of fuel), got caught in the trees and damaged its wing, that’s why it crashed,” the report says.

Other unexplained crashes of drones in Russia were also reported overnight — in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian border in Kharkiv Oblast the crashes of three UAVs were reported on Feb. 28.

An incident was reported the same day in another Russian town — Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai. Two unknown drones exploded at and oil depot on Feb. 28. A massive fire broke out at the facilities due to the explosions.

And in the Russian northern city of St. Petersburg, an emergency plan called “Kovyor” (meaning “carpet” in Russian) was activated during the morning due to an unknown object being detected in the airspace above the city. The airports were closed in the city, but they were reopened after an hour, at about noon.

The Russian authorities later claimed it had been a training exercise.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Drone crashes near Gazprom station in Moscow Oblast

    A drone crashed not far from a Gazprom-owned facility in Kolomna district, Moscow Oblast. Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, with reference to Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of Moscow Oblast; Russian publication Meduza, with reference to Russian Telegram channels Details: Vorobyov said that it happened near the village of Gubastovo, and that the target was probably a "civilian infrastructure" object, which was not damaged.

  • Belgorod authorities report crashes of three drones

    The wreckage of three drones has been discovered in Belgorod, the governor of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on Telegram on Feb. 28.

  • Weapons from 1939 spotted in Mariupol, mayor advisor says

    Russian weapons dating back to 1939 have been spotted being placed around the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram on Feb. 28.

  • Russian general 'performs striptease' in leaked video

    A video appearing to show a Russian military leader performing a striptease has been leaked online after one of Moscow's spy planes worth £274m was severely damaged under his watch.

  • Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered officials to tighten control of the border with Ukraine after a spate of drone attacks that Russian authorities blamed on Kyiv delivered a new challenge to Moscow more than a year after its full-scale invasion of its neighbor. One drone crashed just 100 kilometers (60 miles) away from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defenses. While Putin didn’t refer to any specific attacks in a speech in the Russian capital, his comments came hours after drone attacks targeted several areas in southern and western Russia and authorities closed the airspace over St. Petersburg in response to what some reports said was a drone.

  • Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

    The Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down 11 Shahed Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the night of 26 February. In total, the Russians used 14 drones for the air attack. Sources: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram Quote: "At night, from 23:00 until the morning, the Russian invaders used 14 Shahed UAVs on the territory of Ukraine.

  • Russia’s new Donbas offensive is failing, NYT reports

    Russia is conducting its vaunted new offensive in Donbas with tens of thousands of untrained conscripts and has managed to barely budge the frontline in a month, The New York Times reported on Feb. 27.

  • Ukrainian army destroys artillery and two Grad rocket systems Russians used to attack Kherson Oblast

    The Ukrainian military has destroyed three artillery systems and two Grad multiple rocket launchers that invading Russian forces were using to attack Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported on Feb. 28.

  • Tuesday's letters: Gen. Milley paints false picture of war, no to concealed carry

    The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Russia has lost the war. The truth is, the Ukraine military is severely depleted.

  • Another "unidentified aircraft" spotted in Russia: authorities claim it crashed

    An unidentified aircraft has crashed in Adygea, in the Southern Federal District of Russia, the head of the republic said. Source: Murat Kumpilov, Head of the Republic of Adygea, on Telegram Quote from Kumpilov: "An unidentified aircraft crashed at night in the village of Novy in Giaginsky District in Adygea.

  • Reporter's Notebook: Why Russians are so quick to blame the US

    Russians have a high approval rating for Putin and the Ukraine war which may be due to the country's history with the United States and the Cold War.

  • Russian missile stocks reach almost zero, says intelligence chief

    Russia has significantly depleted its missile stockpiles, the chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in aninterview with the Voice of America news site on Feb. 27.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Blames Kyiv for Black Sea Drone Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions near the Black Sea but said they were repelled and damage was limited, Interfax reported.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to

  • Unidentified aircraft crashes near Adygea in south of Russia

    What is going on in the skies above Russia?

  • Air Force’s Ihnat explains why there was no missile attack on Feb. 24

    Russia probably didn’t launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, because it could not afford to expend the missiles, the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, said on Ukrainian national television on Feb. 28.

  • Iran reissues threat to 'kill Trump, Pompeo' for Soleimani death when announcing long-range cruise missile

    Iran has renewed threats to target former President Donald Trump and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani.

  • Putin Warned of More Mystery Attacks After Russian Plane Explosion

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersBelarusian saboteurs successfully attacked a Russian A-50 military surveillance aircraft in an airfield near Minsk in recent hours, Belarusian opposition sources confirmed to The Daily Beast.“It’s a big victory. That airplane was very expensive, very rare, and perhaps the most important aircraft of the Russian fleet,” Franak Viacorka, the chief political adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told The Daily Be

  • Kremlin: Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won't give up annexed regions

    The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new "territorial realities" could not be ignored. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions that Moscow declared it had annexed last year following referendums that Kyiv and the West slammed as bogus and illegal. The constitution of the Russian Federation exists, and cannot be ignored.

  • Fragments of downed Shakhed drone found in Kyiv Oblast

    Law enforcement officers have found fragments of an Iranian-made Shahed attack drone on the territory of one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast. Source: press service of the Ukraine's National Police citing Andrii Niebytov, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Quote: "The Air Defence Forces shot down enemy drones on 27 February, during the night attack of the occupiers.

  • UFO over St Petersburg: Russia's Defence Ministry says everything is under control, military drills underway

    The Russian Ministry of Defence reports that the airspace over Saint Petersburg has been closed because they are conducting "air defence training". Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "The Air Defense Forces on duty worked out the issues of detection, interception and identification of the intended target of the [airspace - ed.