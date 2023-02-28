UAV reportedly crashes near Gazprom facility outside Moscow

A photo of the drone is published on social media

The drone was reportedly found at about 11 a.m. near the company’s gas compressor station in the Kolomensky district of Moscow Oblast.

Read also: Russian drone downed in Kyiv Oblast, Air Force Command says

According to preliminary information, there was no explosion after the crash.

Meanwhile, the SHOT Telegram messenger reported the drone had been found 10 meters from the facility’s fence. Emergency crews and sappers are on their way to the scene.

The journalists also posted a photo of the drone. They claimed it is a Ukrainian UJ-22 airborne attack drone.

Read also: Drones damage Russian security observation tower in Bryansk Oblast, media report

“Our source reports the drone probably suddenly lost altitude (perhaps it ran out of fuel), got caught in the trees and damaged its wing, that’s why it crashed,” the report says.

Other unexplained crashes of drones in Russia were also reported overnight — in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian border in Kharkiv Oblast the crashes of three UAVs were reported on Feb. 28.

An incident was reported the same day in another Russian town — Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai. Two unknown drones exploded at and oil depot on Feb. 28. A massive fire broke out at the facilities due to the explosions.

And in the Russian northern city of St. Petersburg, an emergency plan called “Kovyor” (meaning “carpet” in Russian) was activated during the morning due to an unknown object being detected in the airspace above the city. The airports were closed in the city, but they were reopened after an hour, at about noon.

The Russian authorities later claimed it had been a training exercise.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine