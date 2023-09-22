UAW employees at Plymouth, Hudson sites go on strike
Workers hit the picket lines on Friday afternoon, joining other auto workers throughout the country.
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to speak about the UAW strike against Detroit automakers. The UAW earlier invited Biden to join workers on the picket line.
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is well into its fourth day, with no deal in sight. The strike comes as all three automakers have made aggressive moves to retool existing factories to build electric vehicles. Nearly 13,000 workers began picketing Friday at midnight after a deal wasn't reached by the UAW's deadline.
A source familiar with talks said the UAW will say it's made significant progress towards a deal with Ford ahead of its Friday deadline to reach new deals.
General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis announced layoffs in Kansas and Ohio due to the ongoing UAW strike.
