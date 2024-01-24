UAW to endorse Biden's reelection bid, source says

The United Auto Workers will endorse President Biden on Wednesday, CBS News confirmed with a source familiar with the endorsement.

The endorsement is expected but still significant move as the president looks to bolster support heading into General Election season. The union will give their endorsement during the UAW's political convention in Washington, D.C.

NBC was the first to report the expected endorsement.

Blue-collar workers in union-heavy swing states such as Wisconsin and Michigan are critical for Mr. Biden's reelection bid as he seeks to fend off former President Donald Trump, who is most likely Republican presidential nominee. Mr. Biden requently touts himself as the "most pro-union president in history," and cites his family's working class background and his childhood in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and then Delaware.

But the 400,000-member UAW held off on endorsing Mr. Biden's reelection efforts for months, citing concerns that his administration's policies were too pro-electric vehicle.

In September, Mr. Biden became the first president in modern history to join a picket line when he rallied alongside UAW workers in Michigan as they demanded better wages and benefits. The president took up a microphone and urged workers to "stick with it" in their fight for a "significant" raise.

"The fact of the matter is that you guys, the UAW, you saved the auto industry back in 2008 and before," Mr. Biden said outside a General Motors distribution center near Detroit. "Made a lot of sacrifices. Gave up a lot and companies were in trouble. But now they're doing incredibly well. And guess what? You should be doing incredibly well, too."

President Joe Biden joins striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) on the picket line outside the GM's Willow Run Distribution Center, in Bellville, Wayne County, Michigan, Sept. 26, 2023. / Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / REUTERS

In the end, UAW workers and the big three automakers ratified a contract that significantly boosted wages and other benefits.

During the last election, the UAW endorsed Mr. Biden in April 2020.

