UAW expands strike, Kokomo auto workers on standby

AquaLith has its eye on a billion-dollar market opportunity: new types of battery cell components that don't rely on the scarce metals normally used in lithium-ion battery packs, which are increasingly in demand with the rise of electric vehicles. According to McKinsey & Company, revenues along the lithium-ion battery value chain will grow from $85 billion in 2022 to over $400 billion in 2030, with active materials and cell manufacturing possibly having the largest revenue pools. With an exclusive license from the University of Maryland based on the work of lithium-ion battery researchers Chunsheng Wang and Kang Xu, AquaLith is working to create, in the company's words, "denser, cheaper and safer" batteries by transforming their major components: the negative anode, the positive cathode, and the electrolyte that transfers ions between the two electrodes.