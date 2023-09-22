UAW files complaint against Sen. Tim Scott alleging that he violated federal labor law

WASHINGTON - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Thursday filed a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board against Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., after the Republican candidate supported the idea that striking workers should be fired at a campaign event in Iowa.

Scott’s comments come after thousands of United Auto Worker members went on a historic strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis last week seeking a pay raise, a shorter workweek, the restoration of a pension plan and other demands.

When asked about the strike at the event on Monday, Scott said “I think Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike. He said, ‘You strike, you’re fired.’ Simple concept to me, to the extent that we can use that once again.”

Fain alleged in his complaint, first reported by the Intercept, that Scott had engaged in “unfair labor practices” within a section of the National Labor Relations Act. The basis of the complaint is that Scott's remarks could be construed "as a direct threat against his campaign staffers," the Intercept reported.

“Within the past six months, the employer has interfered with, restrained, or coerced employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed in Section 7 of the Act,” the complaint alleges. “On Monday September 18, 2023 Tim Scott threatened employees with adverse consequences if they engage in protected, concerted activity by publicly responding to a question about striking workers as follows: ‘You strike, you’re fired.’"

Fain also denounced Scott’s remarks on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Just another example of how the employer class abuses the working class in America, employers willfully violate labor law with little to no repercussions,” Fain wrote. “Time for more stringent laws to protect workers rights!!”

Nicole Morales, Scott's campaign spokesperson, provided a statement to USA TODAY from the senator who claimed that the "UAW is one of the most corrupt and scandal-plagued unions in America."

"They are showing their true colors once again and autoworkers and taxpayers will be left holding the bag together. They want to threaten me and shut me up," Scott said. "They don’t scare me. I will truly fight for American workers and jobs, promote the dignity of work, and end the Biden retreat from the values that make our nation exceptional.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Scott faces complaint against UAW for saying 'You strike, you're fired.'