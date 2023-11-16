UAW-General Motors contract has enough votes for ratification

United Auto Workers members at General Motors had enough votes Thursday to ratify their contract with the company, according to a tracker maintained by the union, checking the first of three boxes needed to officially end the strike against the Detroit automakers.

Failure to ratify even one of the three contracts would be a blow not only to the union and companies, which had framed the agreements as record-breaking, but also for President Joe Biden, who was heavily invested in the outcome and showed striking workers unprecedented support. Votes at Ford and Stellantis were still ongoing as of Thursday morning.

The vote at GM looked at times this week like it might go south, hovering just above the majority support needed for ratification into early Wednesday. But the results from UAW members at one of GM’s key money makers — an Arlington, Texas, plant that makes signature products like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade — helped push the likely ratification over the top.

GM declined to comment. UAW didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The contract includes 25 percent wage increases across its 4.5-year life — and even greater gains for some lower-paid workers.

The contracts across the companies also open doors for organizing workers at electric vehicle facilities, potentially delivering more members to the UAW amid the electric vehicle transition backed by Biden and Democrats.

GM’s ratification is a boon to the odds at Ford and Stellantis, as the percentage in favor of approval at the latter two have been substantially outpacing that of GM workers, though voting is ongoing.