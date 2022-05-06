UAW joins petition drive to send $15 minimum wage proposal to Michigan voters in November

The UAW is joining the fight to get a $15 minimum wage on the ballot in Michigan this November.

The union said in a news release Friday that it's working with the advocacy group One Fair Wage on its petition drive to raise the minimum wage and to "end all subminimum wages for tipped workers, workers with disabilities and youth."

“This is an important change that will improve the lives of over one million working families in Michigan,” UAW President Ray Curry said in the release. “It is long overdue and will mean that these workers are paid a fair wage to support their families which in turn will put more money back into the local economy.”

The petition seeks to amend state law to raise the minimum wage in increments over the next five years. The current minimum wage in Michigan is $9.87 per hour. Under the petition, it would increase to $11 in 2023 and then increase by $1 each year until the wage hits $15 per hour in 2027. In the years after that, the rate would increase based on inflation.

For tipped employees, the petition seeks to increase the employer-paid portion of their wages over six years so they match the minimum wage for all workers and would allow them to keep their tips unless they agree to share them with other non-manager employees.

In addition, the state would lose the authority to approve a lower minimum wage based on a determination "that minor, apprentice or disability status reduces productivity," according to a sample petition filed with the state.

UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes argued that a higher minimum wage is actually a benefit to employers.

"Given today’s tight labor market, this measure will also help employers because it will create longevity and bring down the costs of turnover,” Dawes said in the release.

Region 1D represents workers in the Upper Peninsula and sections of the Lower Peninsula, including those working at General Motors plants in Flint and Lansing, according to the union.

Story continues

Davante Burnley, 29, of Detroit, executive chef at the Monarch Club, talked in December at a Detroit rally about the need for a higher minimum wage in Michigan. Now the UAW is joining the fight to get the issue before voters.

Chantel Watkins, a spokeswoman for the petition drive, which is called Raise the Wage MI, said the group has collected more than 250,000 signatures since the effort started in February. The group needs about 347,000 valid signatures but plans to collect more than that number to make up for any signatures deemed invalid. Signatures must be collected by June 1 and submitted to the Board of State Canvassers.

Watkins said the group is confident the issue will reach the ballot, and that Michiganders care about it.

"The current minimum wage is $9.87 and the current tipped wage is $3.75. You cannot get a gallon of gas on $3.75 and you cannot buy a decent meal with $9.87. People are suffering, and it is (affecting every aspect) of life because people are refusing to go work jobs that they cannot pay their bills with. It's time for a much needed change," she said.

One Fair Wage is a nonprofit group based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On its website, the group says it's "a national organization of over 200,000 service workers, over 800 restaurant employers, and dozens of organizations nationwide all working together to end all subminimum wages in the United States and improve wages and working conditions in the service sector in particular."

More: Raising Michigan's minimum wage to $15 per hour is goal of new committee

More: Michigan hourly minimum wage will rise 22 cents to $9.87

More: Biggest rate hike in decades to fight highest inflation in 40 years expected Wednesday

Efforts to raise the minimum wage have gained currency around the country, and as the Free Press reported in February, Detroit officials have also proposed raising the minimum wage for city workers to $15 per hour as early as this summer.

Not everyone supports such efforts, however.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association was asked for a comment but did not provide an immediate response. On its website, the association alleged "out-of-state" interests and funding were behind the current ballot effort.

"This will be an uphill battle due to an unstable labor market and multiple competing ballot initiatives. This is not an unfamiliar fight to MRLA, and the groundwork has already been laid to win this battle once again," the association said.

That appears to be a reference to moves that defanged previous efforts. In 2018, the Michigan Legislature passed proposals to raise the minimum wage based on an earlier petition drive rather than allow the issue to head to voters. Legislators, however, changed the language to blunt the impact.

"On minimum wage, instead of raising it to $12 per hour by 2022, the bill raises it to $12.05 by 2030. And tipped workers such as bartenders and wait staff, who also were supposed to see a $12-hour wage more gradually by 2024, will see their wages only rise to $4.58 by 2030. If a tipped worker's tips don't reach $12.05, the employer is required to make up the difference," according to a 2018 Free Press article.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: UAW helping Michigan petition drive to get $15 minimum wage on ballot