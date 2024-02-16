UAW Kentucky Truck Plant workers serve new strike notice amid contract issues

Members of the United Auto Workers in Louisville's Ford Kentucky Truck Plant are preparing to go on strike on Feb. 23 at 12:01 a.m. if contract issues, including health and safety measures, are not solved, according to a release from UAW.

Months after contract negotiations were reached between Ford Motor Company and UAW, including the UAW Local 862 at the Kentucky Truck Plant, members of the local union are putting a deadline on a possible strike if the agreements are not met.

"The core issues in Kentucky Truck Plant’s local negotiations are health and safety in the plant, including minimum in-plant nurse staffing levels and ergonomic issues, as well as Ford’s continued attempts to erode the skilled trades at Kentucky Truck Plant," a release from UAW stated.

The UAW threat to strike comes within 24 hours of Ford CEO Jim Farley discussing with industry analysts how disruption of truck production during the 2023 strike was a "watershed moment" that changed the relationship that Ford felt it had built with the union.

More: 'Louisville is a union town': A look back at the 2023 labor movement in the metro area

Nearly 9,000 UAW members would be affected if a strike is called, the UAW said.

Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862 which represents Kentucky Truck workers, told the Detroit Free Press that Ford has been notified of the intent to strike if things aren't addressed. He said this is not the first time local contract issues have resulted in such strike notification and he's hoping the local issues are addressed after months of negotiation.

Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862 in Louisville, represents 20,000 active and retired union members. The Army combat veteran has expanded his efforts from focusing on military veterans to raising awareness and getting treatment for Opioid addiction in the workplace.

"It's an appropriate protocol that's been utilized in the past. I will get my readiness plan together," he said. "We've done this, right? We've executed very successfully. I facilitate the needs of the request and be prepared. That's what I'm doing, nothing more and nothing less."

Dunn said, "There are collective bargaining issues that the company has been made aware of, in the local agreement. There's issues that are outstanding."

The Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville joined the UAW national strike on Oct. 11 of last year and with it approximately 9,000 UAW Local 862 members. The UAW Louisville workers' participation in the strike lasted two weeks before UAW and Ford reached a tentative agreement.

The organization asked for better benefits and salaries, including wage increases, the elimination of tiers, the restoration of cost-of-living adjustments and increased medical benefits.

The contract, which was ratified in mid-November, promised $1.95 billion in product investments to Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant, the second largest contractual commitment in the agreement.

More: Ford CEO: UAW strike on Kentucky truck plant 'changed' relationship going forward

Olivia Evans and Phoebe Wall Howard contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What to know about the possible UAW Kentucky Truck Plant strike