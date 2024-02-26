UAW Local 833's Casino Night returns in Sheboygan March 2. It raised nearly $22K for local groups last year.

Attendees stand around a craps table at Local 833's 11th Annual Casino Night, as seen, Saturday, March 4, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — United Auto Workers Local 833 will host the 12th annual Casino Night to raise funds for several community organizations.

The March 2 event, hosted by the union's Education Committee, will have Las Vegas-style games, like Texas Hold ‘Em, Craps, Blackjack and Roulette. There will be prizes, a raffle and entertainment from the Kiel Lions Club. Food includes sloppy joes, coleslaw, chips and dessert.

Proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army, Safe Harbor, Deland Home, Dogs 2 Dog Tags, Kindred Hearts, Family Connections, Sheboygan County Veterans Service Department, Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial, Rainbow Kids and May Foundation.

Last year’s Casino Night was record-breaking, raising nearly $21,925 that was donated to several of the organizations chosen for this year. Other recipients included Mental Health America, Lakeshore CAP, Kiel Lions Club and Winnebago East Shore Lions Club.

How to purchase Casino Night tickets

Tickets are $25, covering food and casino cash. Guests who purchase tickets in advance have a chance to win back the entry fee. Advanced tickets can be purchased by calling Local 833 at 920-458-2173.

Event offering gaming, lunch and free beer

Casino Night will be at Emil Mazey Hall, 5425 Superior Ave. Doors open for lunch at 5 p.m. Free tap beer is available from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gaming is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

