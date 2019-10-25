UAW, Mack Trucks agree tentative deal, suspend two-week strike

FILE PHOTO: The Volvo logo on the front grill of a truck in a showroom at the company's Gothenburg headquarters

(Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) suspended a two-week-long strike after reaching a tentative deal with Volvo's <VOLVb.ST> Mack Trucks on Thursday, both parties said.

More than 3,600 union members working at Mack across the United States began the strike this month, in a bid to negotiate new terms.

"UAW members at Mack have achieved significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections," the union said in a statement, without disclosing details.

Mack will bring the employees back to work as soon as possible, and expects to ramp up to full production in several days, the firm said in a separate statement.





