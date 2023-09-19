UAW: More plants could strike without progress in negotiations

A United Auto Worker cheers at cars as they pass outside an entrance to the Stellantis's factory where the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are built in Toledo, Ohio on Monday. The UAW stet a new deadline of Friday to call more workers to strike. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain said in a video Monday night if more progress has not been made with Detroit's Big Three automakers by noon Friday, more union workers will be called to strike.

About 12,700 union workers have been on strike approaching a week at General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis plants but Fain suggested that it has not resulted so far in negotiations progress.

"Autoworkers have waited long enough to make things right at the Big Three," Fain said in the video. "We're not waiting around, and we're not messing around. So, noon on Friday, Sept. 22, is a new deadline."

"Either the Big Three get down to business and work with us to make progress in negotiations, or more locals will be called on to stand up and go out on strike."

Workers are currently striking at GM's midsize truck and full-size van plant in Wentzville, Mo., Ford's Ranger midsize pickup and Bronco SUV plant in Wayne, Mich.; and the Stellantis' Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Fain did not indicate in the video under what negotiation positions would prompt additional walkouts or which plants might be targeted next for strikes.

The union said its key demands focus on a 40% hourly pay increase, a reduced 32-hour workweek, a shift back to traditional pensions, and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments.