UAW president, Mayor Johnson join Chicago auto workers at rally
The president of the United Auto Workers union met with Mayor Brandon Johnson Saturday at a rally in Chicago.
Biden said UAW workers should get the 40% pay raise the union is seeking as he joined the auto workers on day 12 of the strike.
We've got another fun day of college football ahead.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.
The Braves and Dodgers will also play their first playoff games of 2023 after earning the top two seeds in the NL.
Electrical technology is accelerating at a faster rate than many previous industrial innovations.
The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based autonomous ridesharing transit company, operates self-driving shuttles in several locations.
The actress said becoming a mom later in life was the right choice for her.
A 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX Sport Wagon, second model year for the WRX in the United States, found in a Denver-region self-service wrecking yard.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
As creative industries grapple with AI’s explosion into every artistic medium at once, separate calls from artists warning the world to take action before it’s too late are starting to converge. From fake Drake songs to stylized Instagram profile pictures, art conjured with newly sophisticated AI tools is suddenly ubiquitous — and so are conversations about how to rein in the technology before it does irrevocable harm to creative communities. This week, digital rights organization Fight for the Future partnered with music industry labor group United Musicians and Allied Workers to launch #AIdayofaction, a campaign that calls on Congress to block corporations from obtaining copyrights on music and other art made with AI.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate which star 49ers receiver they'd rather roster moving forward this season.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.
Tesla has cut pricing on the Model 3 and Model Y in an effort to boost demand ahead of a pivotal fourth quarter.
Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.
The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.